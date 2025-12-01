The Origin Story of Necessary Noize, as Told By Wyre The Lion
#FeatureByPilsnerMfalme - Wyre The Lovechild, now Wyre The Lion narrates his roots and rise in music; reflecting on the defining moment he chose music as his life’s path. He shares why reggae as a genre, his breakthroughs, his highlights, and what has grounded him all these years.
Related Topic
Advertisement
More Latest Videos
Videos
-
-
-
-
-
Pulse Kenya 16.08.2024Top 10 Kenya Songs Of 2018
-
Pulse Kenya 16.08.2024This was Kenya's Most Controversial Song of 2018