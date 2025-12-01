Advertisement
16:33 - 01 December 2025

The Origin Story of Necessary Noize, as Told By Wyre The Lion

#FeatureByPilsnerMfalme - Wyre The Lovechild, now Wyre The Lion narrates his roots and rise in music; reflecting on the defining moment he chose music as his life’s path. He shares why reggae as a genre, his breakthroughs, his highlights, and what has grounded him all these years.
