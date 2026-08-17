Govt summons landowners over new SGR land compensation claims

Photo collage of Kenya Railways personnel conducting a parcel boundary identification for the proposed Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project and the SGR train at Ngong Tunnel (Image: Kenya Railways)

Photo collage of Kenya Railways personnel conducting a parcel boundary identification for the proposed Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project and the SGR train at Ngong Tunnel (Image: Kenya Railways)

Govt summons Kajiado landowners for compensation talks over new land acquisition for SGR expansion

The government has summoned people with interests in two parcels of land in Kajiado County for a public inquiry as part of supplementary land acquisition for the Nairobi–Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project, Phase 2A.

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The National Land Commission (NLC), through two notices published in Gazette notices dated August 14, 2026, identified two parcels in Ntarshart measuring 6.62 and 3.72 hectares for acquisition on behalf of the Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC).

NLC has called on all persons with an interest or claim in the two parcels to appear at a public inquiry to discuss matters relating to the property, compensation and any other relevant issues concerning the proposed acquisition.

NLC replaces parcel

The new acquisition follows a revision of an earlier land schedule for the SGR project in which LC in the notice further said it has deleted a parcel measuring 10.34 hectares from the previous acquisition schedule. .

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Kenya Railways conducting groundworks for the proposed Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project (Image: Kenya Railways)

The Commission has instead added the two parcels measuring 6.62 hectares and 3.72 hectares respectively.

Combined, the two newly listed parcels measure 10.34 hectares, the same area as the parcel deleted from the earlier schedule.

"THE National Land Commission calls upon persons who have an interest or claim in the land shown in the Schedule here below, which the Commission intends to compulsorily acquire for purposes of construction of Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway Project (Phase 2A) Supplementary Land acquisition to appear before the Commission in person on the date and place shown below to inquire into: (a) Issues of property pf the proposed acquisition; (b) Issues of compensation; (c) Any other relevant issues," part of the notice reads.

Landowners called to public inquiry

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A separate notice on the other hand announces the public inquiry for people with an interest or claim in the two newly identified parcels.

The inquiry will consider three broad areas: issues of property, issues of compensation and any other relevant issues relating to the proposed acquisition.

The inquiry is to be held at the Chief's Office in Ntarshart, Kajiado County.

However, the notice does not state in the material provided a specific date for the inquiry, so affected persons will need to rely on the official notice and relevant NLC communication for the applicable inquiry arrangements.

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Documents required from claimants

NLC has also outlined the documents that persons making claims should submit on or before the day of the inquiry.

They include:

A written claim for compensation;

A copy of the claimant's National Identity Card;

A PIN

certificate;

Land ownership documents; and

Bank account details.

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The requirement applies to persons seeking to present claims concerning the affected parcels during the inquiry.

Kenya Railways conducting a parcel boundary identification for the proposed Naivasha–Kisumu–Malaba Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Project (Image: Kenya Railways)

The Lands Commission has made the plans relating to the affected land available for inspection.