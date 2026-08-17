Imported vehicles at the Port of Mombasa

Imported vehicles at the Port of Mombasa

KRA auction lists vehicles, machinery and cargo for online sale - how to bid

KRA public auction lists overstayed cars and massive cargo up for grabs

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has listed a wide range of vehicles, machinery and other goods for a public auction.

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KRA in Gazette notices dated August 14, 2026, announced the lots comprise goods held at various customs facilities in Mombasa and Nairobi, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, heavy machinery, industrial equipment, food products and other cargo.

The auction will be conducted through KRA's online bidding platform, ibid.kra.go.ke, with prospective bidders allowed to inspect the goods physically before the bidding begins. It is scheduled to run online from September 28 to October 2, 2026.

PURSUANT to the provisions of Section 42 of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004 , notice is given that unless the under-mentioned goods are removed from the custody of the Customs Warehouse Keeper, CFS – MOMBASA, CLUSTER A1 within thirty (30) days of this notice, they will be treated as abandoned and will be disposed of in accordance with the provisions of EACCMA 2004 including being sold by public auction on the 28th September, 2026, 29th September, 2026, 30th September, 2026, 1st October, 2026 and 2nd October, 2026, https://ibid.kra.go.ke through an online portal," part of the notice reads.

Vehicles among items listed

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The vehicle lots include several Toyota models, among them Passo, Corolla, Probox, Auris, Harrier, Vitz and Premio.

The list also contains higher-end and specialised vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser V8, a Toyota Hilux 202X, a Range Rover, Lexus UX 200, Volvo XC90 and a Mercedes Kompressor.

Commercial vehicles and heavy equipment listed include Mercedes-Benz Actros and Axor 1824 trucks, Isuzu Forward N75 trucks, bulldozers, crawler excavators, a concrete pump truck and road rollers.

Other lots include machinery and industrial equipment such as wind turbines and a tomato processing line.

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Other goods on auction

The auction extends beyond vehicles, with KRA listing various consignments of commercial and consumer goods.

Among the items are 400 drums of alcohol, several lots of gypsum powder, food products including Indian brown sugar, faba beans, South African popcorn and Indian white rice, as well as 720 bags of used shoes.

The notices also list 9,504 packages of ceramic floor tiles, hospital equipment, school furniture, power-line hardware and accessories and meter boxes.

The cargo is being held at several facilities in the two cities. In Mombasa, the listed locations include Boss Freight Container Terminal, Kencont, Multiple Inland Container Depot, Mombasa Island Container Terminal and Makupa Transit Shed.

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Imported cars at the Port of Mombasa

In Nairobi, the goods are listed at Syokimau Inland Container Depot, Autoport CFS Nairobi, Compact FTZ, Nairobi Inland Container Terminal and Chai Logistics.

How the auction and bidding will work

The auction notices provide for an online bidding period running from September 28 through October 2.

Before bidding opens, prospective buyers will have an opportunity to inspect the goods on September 24 and 25 during the designated viewing period.

The Gazette notice gives the owners of the goods a 30-day period from the date of publication to enter and remove them.

Goods not removed within the stipulated period are subject to disposal through public auction.

The physical viewing dates therefore precede the five-day online bidding period, allowing prospective bidders to examine the particular lots before submitting their bids.

Those interested in participating are required to use the KRA's online auction platform, where the listed lots and bidding process are provided.

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