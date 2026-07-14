NTSA issues new notice on collection of printed logbooks

NTSA also reminded vehicle owners that the original or current logbook remains a mandatory requirement when applying for services that depend on proof of vehicle ownership.

Motor vehicle owners have been urged to collect their printed logbooks from National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) offices within six months or risk having them disposed of.

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In a public notice, the Authority announced that it will no longer keep printed logbooks that remain uncollected beyond the six-month period, warning that the documents will be disposed of in line with its internal policy.

Uncollected Logbooks to Be Disposed Of

NTSA said the move is aimed at managing the growing number of uncollected logbooks held at its offices across the country.

"The Authority wishes to inform all motor vehicle owners that NTSA will not store currently printed and yet to be collected logbooks for more than a period of six (6) months," the Authority said.

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"After the six months period, all uncollected logbooks will be disposed of in accordance with the Authority's policy."

The Authority urged motorists who have pending logbooks at any of its offices to collect them as soon as possible to avoid future inconveniences.

"We urge all motor vehicle owners who still have their logbooks at NTSA offices to collect them as soon as possible to avoid any inconveniences," NTSA stated.

An undated image of the Nairobi regional NTSA offices

Original Logbook Required for Some Services

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NTSA also reminded vehicle owners that the original or current logbook remains a mandatory requirement when applying for services that depend on proof of vehicle ownership.

According to the Authority, clients who fail to attach the original logbook will not be able to access such services.

"Clients will not be able to access services that require a copy of logbook without attaching the current/original logbook in their application," the notice read.

The advisory means vehicle owners who leave their logbooks uncollected could face delays or be unable to complete future vehicle-related transactions.

What You Need to Collect Your Logbook

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NTSA clarified that collecting a logbook does not attract any charges.

Vehicle owners are required to carry their previous logbook together with a valid identification document to facilitate verification before the new logbook is released.

"Collection of logbooks is free. Carry the previous logbook and present your identification document at the collection centre/NTSA office for verification purposes," the Authority said.

An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office