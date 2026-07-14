Ex-KDF Major Peter Mugure sentenced to lide inmprisonment for the 2019 murders of his wife and two kids (Image: Files)

Ex-KDF Major Peter Mugure sentenced to lide inmprisonment for the 2019 murders of his wife and two kids (Image: Files)

Who is Peter Mugure? The KDF Major behind one of Kenya's most shocking murder cases

Seven years after the disappearance of Joyce Syombua and her two young children, former Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Major Peter Mwaura Mugure has been sentenced to life imprisonment. The case, marked by a chilling cover-up and years of courtroom proceedings, has become one of Kenya's most disturbing family murder trials.

For years, the Peter Mugure case lingered in the courts, resurfacing only when witnesses testified or a new ruling was delivered.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This week, it finally reached its conclusion after the High Court handed the former military officer a life sentence for the murder of his estranged wife and their two children.

The story dates back to October 2019.

Joyce Syombua, 31, travelled from Nairobi to visit Mugure at the Laikipia Air Base in Nanyuki, where he was serving as a Major in the Kenya Defence Forces. She was accompanied by their two children - Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael, 5.

The last photo taken of Major Peter Mugure with his wife Joyce Syombua and his 2 children (Image: Files)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Elusive union

But after arriving, the three seemingly vanished.

As days turned into weeks, frantic relatives reported them missing, while detectives began piecing together the family's final movements.

What initially appeared to be a missing persons case would soon evolve into a murder investigation that gripped the nation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The search ended in heartbreaking fashion.

Investigators discovered the bodies of Joyce and the two children buried in a shallow grave in Thigithu, Nanyuki.

According to prosecutors, Mugure had lured his family to the military base under the guise of a visit before carrying out the killings and orchestrating the concealment of the bodies.

The Court Case

During the trial, prosecutors argued that the murders were not spontaneous but carefully planned.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) told the court that Mugure first separated the children from their mother before killing them.

Joyce Syombua was then murdered, and the three bodies were transported and buried in an attempt to hide the crime.

The prosecution relied on forensic evidence, witness testimony and the sequence of events leading up to the disappearance to build its case over several years.

An undated image of ex-KDF major Peter Mugure attending a court session for the 2019 murders of his wife and two kids (Image: Files)

The conviction

Last week, Justice Martin Muya ruled that the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt, convicting Mugure on three counts of murder.

The court found him guilty of killing:

Joyce Syombua.

Shanice Maua.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prince Michael.

The judgment brought to an end a trial that had stretched for nearly seven years through investigations, witness hearings and legal applications.

Why the court imposed a life sentence

On Monday, the High Court sentenced the former KDF officer to life imprisonment, citing the gravity of the offences, which involved the murder of a spouse and two young children.

The sentence marks the legal conclusion of one of Kenya's most closely watched murder cases, although Mugure indicated in court that he intends to challenge both the conviction and sentence through the appeals process.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beyond its tragic details, the Peter Mugure case stood out because the accused was a senior military officer entrusted with protecting the nation.

It also exposed the painstaking nature of homicide investigations. What began as a missing persons report eventually unfolded into a complex murder trial that took years to conclude, requiring forensic analysis, witness accounts and extensive court proceedings.

For Joyce Syombua's family, the sentence closes one chapter of a tragedy that began in 2019.