How detectives tracked Spring Valley robbery suspect in Joska

The robbery had attracted widespread public attention after CCTV footage circulated online, helping investigators piece together the suspects' movements as inquiries continued.

The fatal shooting of a suspect linked to the armed robbery at a restaurant in Nairobi's Spring Valley has offered a glimpse into the investigative process detectives say led them from CCTV footage to a targeted operation in Machakos County.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While attention has largely focused on the shootout that ended with the suspect's death, police say the breakthrough was the result of intelligence gathering, surveillance and ongoing forensic investigations.

CCTV and intelligence provided the first leads

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), preliminary investigations connected the suspect to the recent daylight robbery along General Mathenge Road in Spring Valley, where armed men stormed a popular restaurant, terrorised diners and escaped with phones and other valuables on motorcycles.

Police said the operation that followed was driven by intelligence gathered after the robbery.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Acting swiftly on crucial intel, detectives from DCI Headquarters joined forces with their DCI Matungulu counterparts to launch a raid on a house in Joska Town, where the suspect had reportedly taken refuge in his girlfriend's house," the DCI said.

The robbery had attracted widespread public attention after CCTV footage circulated online, helping investigators piece together the suspects' movements as inquiries continued.

Evidence recovered from suspect involved in General Mathenge Road in Spring Valley robbery

Joint operation leads detectives to Joska

The DCI said officers identified themselves and ordered the occupants of the house to open the door before the suspect allegedly opened fire from inside the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Upon identifying themselves and ordering the occupants to open the door, the suspect opened fire through a kitchen window, spraying bullets at the officers. Detectives returned fire in self-defence," the agency said.

After securing the house, detectives recovered a Beretta pistol loaded with four rounds of 9mm ammunition, additional live rounds, spent cartridges and three mobile phones.

Ballistics could reveal links to other crimes

Although the suspect is dead, investigators say the case is far from over.

The recovered firearm has been handed over to the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory for ballistic examination to establish whether it was used in other violent robberies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The recovered firearm is now in the custody of the National Police Service Forensic Laboratory (NPSFL), where ballistic experts will examine it for possible links to other violent crimes," the DCI said.

File image of DCI officers at a crime scene

Ballistic analysis allows forensic experts to compare markings left on bullets and cartridge casings with evidence collected from previous crime scenes, potentially linking one firearm to multiple offences.