Trade Directly from Your Browser: JustMarkets Launches Its Web Terminal

Multi-asset global broker JustMarkets keeps developing its trading ecosystem.

The newest addition to the platform is the Web Terminal, an advanced browser-based trading terminal now available to all clients in any country supported by the broker.

Before the official launch, the Web Terminal went through a careful preparation phase, during which the team fine-tuned its technical performance and gathered user feedback.

"At JustMarkets, we never stop evolving," said a JustMarkets representative. "With the Web Terminal, we wanted to remove every barrier between traders and the markets. Now every client can trade directly from their browser, with all the professional tools they need at their fingertips."

The Web Terminal is fully available for MT5 accounts, giving traders access to a professional trading environment without downloading or installing any software.

Everything runs right in the browser, so clients can start trading instantly from any device.

In the appeared window, choose "JustMarkets Terminal".

To begin, the user should follow several simple steps to open the trading platform. Here is how it works:

That's it, the terminal opens instantly, ready to go.

The Web Terminal has an advanced set of tools placed in an intuitive and convenient user interface:

● Advanced charts – modern and responsive charts supplemented with a variety of technical indicators and graphical tools.

● Flexible volume settings – the option to set trade volume in lots or in units of the asset.

● Detailed asset descriptions – a thorough description for every tradable instrument

● Market sentiment tool – real-time trading sentiment that reflects the current mood of the market.

● Timely updates – regarding trading schedules and margin changes.

● Convenient position management – easy handling of multiple trading positions and pending orders.