5 things CCTV footage reveals about the Ruaka salon robbery

The incident unfolded in broad daylight, highlighting the confidence with which some criminals are carrying out attacks in busy commercial areas.

A routine Friday afternoon outside a salon in Ruaka quickly turned into a frightening ordeal after an armed man targeted two employees in an attack that lasted less than a minute.

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The incident, which was captured on CCTV, has sparked fresh concerns over security in Ruaka and its surrounding neighbourhoods.

Police have since launched investigations as residents and business owners call for tougher action against armed criminals operating in public spaces.

Here are five key moments captured by the surveillance footage that has since been shared to the public.

1. The suspect approached the victims while armed

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The CCTV footage begins with two salon employees standing outside their workplace, appearing relaxed and unaware of the danger approaching.

Moments later, a man carrying a pistol walks towards them before attempting to grab one of the women's mobile phones. The sudden confrontation caught the victims off guard, leaving them with little time to react.

The incident unfolded in broad daylight, highlighting the confidence with which some criminals are carrying out attacks in busy commercial areas.

A gun with bullets beside it

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2. One of the victims tried to protect her phone

Rather than immediately surrendering her device, one of the employees instinctively tried to conceal it behind her back.

The move was short-lived as the armed suspect allegedly became violent, striking her with the pistol before forcing her to hand over the phone, which is reported to be worth more than Sh100,000.

The footage shows the confrontation escalating within seconds as the attacker focused on taking possession of the device.

3. Members of the public attempted to stop the robbery

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As screams for help rang out, people nearby rushed towards the scene in an apparent attempt to intervene.

The unexpected response appeared to catch the suspect's attention, briefly disrupting the robbery. However, instead of fleeing immediately, the armed man allegedly fired shots into the air, causing members of the public to scatter for safety.

The distraction gave the two women an opportunity to run into the salon in search of safety.

Crime scene do not cross

4. The robbery continued inside the salon

The CCTV footage shows the suspect following one of the employees into the salon instead of abandoning the robbery.

Inside the premises, he is seen struggling with the victim before eventually taking the phone. During the confrontation, he is also captured pulling at her clothing as she tried to resist.

After securing the device, the suspect hurried out of the salon and made his escape.

5. The attacker escaped on a waiting motorcycle

According to the CCTV footage, the entire robbery lasted less than a minute.

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After firing shots to keep members of the public at bay, the suspect ran from the scene and escaped on a motorcycle believed to have been waiting nearby.

The incident was later reported at Ruaka Police Station, with detectives launching investigations to identify and arrest those involved.

File image of a police car at a crime scene

The salon robbery comes just days after other high-profile incidents captured on CCTV, including the theft of Sh1.95 million from a family's vehicle at Runda Mall and another brazen robbery at Chiwalee Café.