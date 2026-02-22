An injured Jimmy Gait at St. Teresa Hospital Thindigua following an attack by thugs on the morning of Sunday February 22, 2026 in Runda

An injured Jimmy Gait at St. Teresa Hospital Thindigua following an attack by thugs on the morning of Sunday February 22, 2026 in Runda

Gospel star Jimmy Gait attacked in Runda - All we know

Gospel singer Jimmy Gait has survived a violent morning attack in Nairobi. The artist is currently hospitalised following an encounter with armed individuals in the Runda area on Sunday.

Kenyan gospel musician James Ngaita, popularly known as Jimmy Gait, is receiving medical treatment following a violent robbery in the Runda area of Nairobi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, February 22, 2026.

Details of the morning attack

The hitmaker was accosted by armed individuals at approximately 10:00 a.m. while he was going about his business in the Nairobi suburb.

The assailants reportedly confronted the artist before inflicting physical harm and robbing him of his personal belongings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Gospel industry colleague Samuel Muraya, known professionally as DJ Mo, confirmed the report through a social media update. The post included a video of the musician at a medical facility shortly after the encounter. In the footage, the artist appeared visibly distressed with visible injuries to his upper limbs.

The post included a video of the musician at a medical facility shortly after the encounter.

In the footage, the artist appeared visibly distressed with visible injuries to his upper limbs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nature of injuries and losses

During the struggle, the attackers used sharp objects to inflict wounds on the singer.

Jimmy Gait stated in the recorded video that the thugs cut his fingers and hands.

They've hurt me so badly. I'm full of blood all over. They've cut my finger. My hands are cut. It's only by God's grace I've survived.

He described the experience as life-threatening and expressed gratitude for his survival despite the physical trauma sustained.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The robbers made away with the musician's mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.

Medical response and current status

Following the attack, the artist was rushed to St. Teresa Thindigua for emergency medical attention.

He is currently being monitored by healthcare professionals as he recovers from the injuries sustained in the incident.