Gospel star Jimmy Gait attacked in Runda - All we know
Kenyan gospel musician James Ngaita, popularly known as Jimmy Gait, is receiving medical treatment following a violent robbery in the Runda area of Nairobi.
The incident occurred on the morning of Sunday, February 22, 2026.
Details of the morning attack
The hitmaker was accosted by armed individuals at approximately 10:00 a.m. while he was going about his business in the Nairobi suburb.
The assailants reportedly confronted the artist before inflicting physical harm and robbing him of his personal belongings.
Gospel industry colleague Samuel Muraya, known professionally as DJ Mo, confirmed the report through a social media update. The post included a video of the musician at a medical facility shortly after the encounter. In the footage, the artist appeared visibly distressed with visible injuries to his upper limbs.
Nature of injuries and losses
During the struggle, the attackers used sharp objects to inflict wounds on the singer.
Jimmy Gait stated in the recorded video that the thugs cut his fingers and hands.
They've hurt me so badly. I'm full of blood all over. They've cut my finger. My hands are cut. It's only by God's grace I've survived.
He described the experience as life-threatening and expressed gratitude for his survival despite the physical trauma sustained.
The robbers made away with the musician's mobile phone and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Medical response and current status
Following the attack, the artist was rushed to St. Teresa Thindigua for emergency medical attention.
He is currently being monitored by healthcare professionals as he recovers from the injuries sustained in the incident.
Industry peers have called for increased security measures in residential areas following the bold daylight robbery.
