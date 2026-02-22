Advertisement

Sifuna raises security concerns over alleged goon presence at Kisumu International Airport

Dan Kauna
Dan Kauna 15:00 - 22 February 2026
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna speaks in Kakamega on Saturday February 21, 2026, during the Linda Mwananchi Tour
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has called for a security probe following allegations that goons were permitted to barricade Kisumu International Airport to intercept his team. The legislator further alleged a breach of data privacy, claiming private airlines shared his travel itineraries with the Ministry of Interior to compromise his safety.
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has raised safety concerns regarding security protocols at Kisumu International Airport on Saturday as the 'Linda Mwananchi' attempted to jet into the county ahead of a planned rally in Kakamega's Amalemba grounds.

Sifuna, who serves as the Secretary-General of the Orange Democratic Movement, called for an immediate explanation from the Kenya Airports Authority regarding the incident.

In a public statement, Sifuna questioned whether Kisumu International Airport could still guarantee the safety of passengers transiting through the hub.

He sought clarification on how unauthorised individuals were allowed to obstruct a protected national installation.

Sifuna further alleged a breach of data privacy involving commercial airlines and the Ministry of Interior.

According to the legislator, the 'Linda Mwananchi' team had originally booked commercial flights from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport for their journey.

He claimed that the airlines shared the private travel itineraries of his team with officials at the Ministry of Interior, asserting that this information was used to coordinate threats against their safety.

The Senator stated that his team avoided potential harm by acting on intelligence reports received prior to their departure.

A weekend of volatility

The security concerns follow a weekend of volatility for the opposition group.

On Saturday, February 21, the 'Linda Mwananchi' rally at the Amalemba Grounds in Kakamega was marked by a heavy police presence and a significant security incident when teargas canisters were lobbed near the podium shortly after Sifuna began his address.

Despite the disruption and the ensuing tension, Sifuna urged the crowd to remain calm and continued his speech, asserting that the movement would not be intimidated by force.

Earlier on the same day, the political caravan encountered hostility while en route to the venue.

Reports indicate that the convoy was pelted with stones in the Riat area along the Kisumu-Kakamega road.

The team, which includes Siaya Governor James Orengo and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, has been vocal about governance issues and the current economic state of the country.

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino (right) addresses the crowd during the Linda Mwananchi rally in Kakamega
During the rally, Sifuna indicated that the current state of national security and the handling of political dissent must change.

The Senator maintained that the safety of all Kenyans should be a priority regardless of their political affiliations.

The allegations have sparked a debate on the responsibility of transport providers to protect passenger information.

