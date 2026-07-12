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One dead, 14 arrested after political violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu

Baks wa M'Muthamia
Baks wa M'Muthamia 01:06 - 13 July 2026
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Politicians allied to the opposition Edwin Sifuna and James Orengo speak to the media after a political rally turned violent in Kisumu City (Image: Files)
One person has died and 14 suspects have been arrested following separate incidents of political violence in Kisumu City and Nyahururu Town, with police also dismissing claims that officers opened fire during a political rally in Nyahururu.
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According to the National Police Service (NPS), preliminary investigations indicate that a confrontation between two opposing groups in Kisumu on Sunday left one person dead and several others injured.

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Police said the violence also resulted in the burning of nine motorcycles and damage to a police vehicle.

Following the incident, officers arrested eight suspects, who remain in custody pending their arraignment in court.

Police added that efforts to identify and arrest other individuals linked to the violence are ongoing.

A Boda Boda motorcycle burns to ashes on the street after violent clashes in Kisumu City on Sunday (Image: Files)
A Boda Boda motorcycle burns to ashes on the street after violent clashes in Kisumu City on Sunday (Image: Files)
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Six arrested after Nyahururu rally chaos

In a separate incident in Nyahururu, police said a group of individuals attempted to disrupt a political rally by throwing stones, leaving several people with minor injuries.

Among those injured was Joseph Gitau, who sustained a chest injury before receiving treatment and being discharged.

Police arrested six suspects in connection with the incident, with all expected to face court once investigations are complete.

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Police deny shooting claims

The National Police Service also addressed reports circulating after the Nyahururu incident, stating that no shooting occurred during the rally.

The clarification comes amid claims shared on social media following the disruption, with police maintaining that officers responded promptly to restore order and arrest those involved.

The National Police Service has said that they have arrested 14 suspects in connection with the violence witnessed at opposition events in Kisumu and Nyahururu (Image: NPS)
The National Police Service has said that they have arrested 14 suspects in connection with the violence witnessed at opposition events in Kisumu and Nyahururu (Image: NPS)
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Warning against political violence

Condemning the incidents, the National Police Service described the violence as acts of political intolerance and warned that anyone found organising, financing or participating in violent activities would face legal action.

The Service urged members of the public with information that could assist investigations to report it through the nearest police station or official reporting channels as detectives continue pursuing additional suspects.

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