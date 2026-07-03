An undated image of kenyan traffic policemen manning a block along the Nairobi-Naivasha Highway (Image: Files)

An undated image of kenyan traffic policemen manning a block along the Nairobi-Naivasha Highway (Image: Files)

Beyond the roadblock: A day in the life of a Kenyan traffic cop

Every Kenyan has a traffic police story, but few know what the job actually demands. From dawn patrols to accident scenes and endless traffic jams, here's a closer look at the people behind one of the country's most recognizable uniforms.

By the time most Nairobians are hitting the snooze button, a traffic police officer is already reporting for duty.

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The assignment could be anywhere - a busy city junction, a highway checkpoint, a school crossing or the scene of an overnight crash. While many people associate the unit with stopping motorists, that's only a fraction of the job.

On any given day, officers are expected to untangle traffic snarl-ups, respond to accidents, enforce road safety laws, escort emergency and VIP convoys, and help restore order when roads descend into chaos.

It's a role that demands patience almost as much as authority.

Traffic police officers divert traffic in Nairobi CBD during a recent public holiday (Image: Files)

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Constant scrutiny

Few uniforms in Kenya attract as much attention. For decades, traffic police have become part of the country's everyday rhythm.

Drivers instinctively slow down at the sight of a white-gloved officer, matatu crews scan the road ahead for checkpoints, while pedestrians often rely on them to cross congested intersections when traffic lights fail.

That visibility has also made them one of the most talked-about arms of the National Police Service.

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They have been praised for rescuing accident victims and keeping roads moving during emergencies, but they have also found themselves at the centre of public criticism over bribery allegations and heavy-handed enforcement.

Over the years, successive governments have introduced reforms aimed at improving accountability and restoring public trust.

Traffic police officers from Kiritiri Police Station who were arrested by EACC officers at the junction of Embu/Siakago Road in Embu County for alleged extortion (Image: Files)

More than issuing tickets

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Road policing has changed dramatically.

Today's traffic officers work alongside technology that barely existed a decade ago, from digital offence management systems to speed cameras and automated number plate recognition in some areas.

Even so, there are situations technology cannot replace - directing traffic during a citywide blackout, responding to a fatal crash or calming tempers after a collision.

The human element remains central to the job.

Round the clock gig

When one shift ends, another officer takes over. The roads never sleep, and neither does the responsibility of keeping them safe.

It is easy to remember the traffic police only when you're waved to the side of the road or caught in a checkpoint.

Yet beyond the whistle and reflective jacket is a demanding job that unfolds in rain, scorching heat, holiday traffic and late-night emergencies.