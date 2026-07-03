NCBA strengthens diaspora banking push as more Kenyans abroad turn to investment

NCBA says Kenyans living abroad are increasingly prioritising home ownership, wealth creation and long-term investments over traditional remittances, prompting the lender to strengthen its diaspora banking offering through digital solutions, financial advisory and tailored financing.

NCBA Bank has wrapped up a series of diaspora engagements across the United States, reaching more than 300 investors, community groups and high-net-worth individuals as it seeks to deepen its relationship with Kenyans living abroad.

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The activations, held in Dallas (Texas), Seattle (Washington), Portland (Oregon) and Des Moines (Iowa), brought together diaspora communities through investment forums, community outreach initiatives and one-on-one financial advisory sessions.

Discussions centred on home ownership, wealth creation and long-term investment opportunities in Kenya.

According to the bank, insights gathered during the engagements point to a changing financial journey for many diaspora customers.

While supporting families back home remains a priority, many are increasingly focused on structured investments and building long-term assets, with home ownership emerging as one of the leading goals.

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NCBA Group Director of Retail Banking Dennis Njau speaks at a recent banking seminar in Nairobi (Image: Files)

NCBA Group Director of Retail Banking Dennis Njau said the engagements offered valuable insight into the evolving financial priorities of Kenyans abroad.

"These engagements gave us valuable first-hand insight into the evolving priorities of Kenyans in the diaspora.

While supporting family back home remains important, we are seeing a clear shift towards more structured financial planning, homeownership, wealth creation and long-term investment," said Njau.

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"At NCBA, our role is to help diaspora customers turn every shilling sent home into lasting value through accessible digital banking, tailored advisory, investment solutions and end-to-end home financing support."

Remittances remain vital despite slower growth

The engagements come as Kenya's remittance inflows continue to play a critical role in supporting households and the country's foreign exchange earnings, even as recent data shows signs of moderation.

According to Central Bank of Kenya figures, monthly remittance inflows declined from a record USD 421.1 million in March 2026 to USD 397.8 million in April before easing slightly further to USD 394.2 million in May.

Despite the slowdown, remittances remain one of Kenya's largest sources of foreign exchange, highlighting the growing need for financial solutions that help diaspora customers maximise the value of their earnings and investments.

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NCBA Bank flags off five Isuzu NQR buses to Crown Premium Limited, operating under City Shuttle Sacco on March 24th 2026 (Image: Files)

Digital banking at the centre of diaspora strategy

Njau said NCBA remains committed to supporting Kenyans abroad as they navigate changing global economic conditions through products designed to help them save, invest and build wealth from wherever they are.

"Kenyans in the diaspora remain vital contributors to Kenya's economic growth through remittances, investment and entrepreneurship.

As global economic pressures affect household budgets abroad, our role is to help them bank, invest, protect and build confidently from wherever they are," he said.

He noted that products such as the EasyBuild Home Loan, Last Expense Cover, wealth management solutions and seamless digital banking services are designed to make it easier for customers abroad to invest, finance property and safeguard their families back home.

To support this strategy, NCBA continues to invest in digital banking capabilities that remove geographical barriers.

These include enhanced remote account opening, improved customer self-service platforms and specialised video banking services, enabling diaspora customers to access banking services securely regardless of their location.