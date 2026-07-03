No Surprises This Time: State prepares evacuation and relief plans for El Nino led by DP Kindiki

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) said global climate models indicate an 80 to 82 per cent probability of El Niño developing between June and August, with the likelihood increasing to between 90 and 96 per cent that the phenomenon will persist through the end of 2026.

In a statement after chairing the first meeting of the Ad Hoc Cabinet Committee on El Niño Preparedness and Response on Thursday, July 2, Kindiki assured Kenyans that the government has begun implementing its El Niño Contingency Plan.

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Floods

He said all relevant ministries, departments and state agencies have been directed to coordinate mitigation measures to minimise the impact of the expected heavy rains.

“We assure the country that there is no need to panic. We are engaging all the ministries, departments, agencies and all state organs to ensure that in the event of the rains, the country is prepared and we are not caught by surprise,” he stated.

Kindiki said the plan will prioritise interventions in flood, landslide and mudslide-prone areas, as well as focus on unclogging Nairobi’s drainage systems.

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Kindiki has activated a nationwide preparedness plan ahead of the anticipated El Niño rains expected during the October-December short rains season.

The development comes after Kenyan and international meteorological experts projected a high likelihood of El Niño conditions this year.

The anticipated rains come amid heightened concern following the devastating floods experienced earlier this year that resulted in deaths after roads and homes were submerged and rivers burst their banks, sparking widespread criticism over the country’s disaster preparedness and infrastructure resilience.

The Kenya Meteorological Service Authority (KMSA) said global climate models indicate an 80 to 82 per cent probability of El Niño developing between June and August, with the likelihood increasing to between 90 and 96 per cent that the phenomenon will persist through the end of 2026.

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The forecast raises concerns over potential impacts on food security through crop damage, disruptions to transport and supply chains, damage to critical infrastructure, and increased public health and safety risks.

The Deputy President said the government’s response is anchored on the National Disaster Risk Management Act, 2026, which provides a framework for early preparedness and coordination between the national and county governments.

Pre-positioning of emergency equipment, relief supplies and medical commodities in strategic locations across the country will be done, to enable rapid response to flooding and other weather-related emergencies.

Flash floods cause havoc

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The government's contingency plan also includes flood mitigation measures, evacuation and shelter arrangements for communities at risk.

It also provides for the reinforcement of vulnerable roads and bridges to minimise transport disruptions and protect critical infrastructure during the rainy season.