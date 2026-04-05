File image of a flooded section of the road after heavy rains in Nairobi

File image of a flooded section of the road after heavy rains in Nairobi

Kenya Met warns of floods and heat as April long rains peak

Kenya Met's April 2026 Climate Outlook projects near-average rainfall across most of the country but warns of flood risks in the North-east and a late-month rainfall surge that could bring storms nationwide.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has released its April 2026 Climate Outlook, flagging flood risks in North-eastern Kenya and above-average heat along the coast as the country enters the peak month of the March-April-May long rains season.

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What the outlook says

Most of the country is expected to receive near-average rainfall during April.

The Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Rift Valley, and parts of North-western Kenya are all projected to record rainfall within long-term averages.

North-eastern Kenya is the exception.

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Above-average rainfall is forecast for northern Marsabit, Wajir, and Mandera counties, raising the risk of localised flooding in those areas.

These are largely arid counties where drainage infrastructure is limited, making sudden heavy rainfall particularly hazardous.

The Coast faces the opposite problem.

Mombasa, Kilifi, Lamu, and Kwale counties are forecast to receive below-average rainfall throughout the month, continuing a dry trend that Kenya Met says increases the need for water conservation along the coastal strip.

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When rains will be heaviest

Kenya Met says rainfall will be suppressed during the first half of April across much of the country.

Conditions are expected to change towards the end of the month, when rainfall is likely to intensify and afternoon and evening storms become more frequent nationwide.

The department has cautioned communities in flood-prone areas, particularly those near rivers and in low-lying zones, to clear drainage channels and stay alert as the month progresses.

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Temperature outlook

Warmer-than-average temperatures are projected for the Coast, North-eastern Kenya, and North-western Kenya.

Kenya Met has flagged heat-related risks in these regions, especially in arid and semi-arid areas where high temperatures compound the impact of low rainfall.

Cooler conditions are expected in the Highlands, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley.

Advisories

Farmers in high-rainfall areas have been urged to reinforce drainage systems to prevent waterlogging, which can damage crops during periods of heavy downpour.

Residents in flood-prone zones are advised to keep drainage channels clear and avoid low-lying areas near rivers when storms hit.

In arid and semi-arid regions, including the South-eastern Lowlands and the Coast, Kenya Met has recommended water harvesting and efficient moisture management to cope with the rainfall deficit.

The public has also been warned to remain alert to flash flood, soil erosion, and landslide risks during heavy rainfall events.

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Context

The April outlook follows a wet March that marked the onset of the long rains season.

Above-normal rainfall was recorded across most parts of the country, with the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, Nairobi, and sections of the South-eastern Lowlands receiving rains as early as the second week of February.

The National Police Service reported that the March rains claimed more than 100 lives across the country.

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