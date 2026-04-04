Majembe walks away with car, belt & millions after beating Mbavu Destroyer

Majembe knocked out Mbavu Destroyer at Kasarani on April 4, walking away with a car, a championship belt, a sport bike, and over Sh2.5 million in total prize money.

Portifas Odipo, known online as Majembe, won the headline bout of Vurugu Fight Night at the Kasarani Indoor Arena on April 4, 2026, knocking out Ferdinand Omondi, also known as Mbavu Destroyer, to claim one of the richest prize pools in Kenyan amateur boxing history.

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The fight, organised by comedian and content creator Oga Obinna, drew a packed crowd at Kasarani and was streamed live for fans outside Nairobi.

What began as a TikTok rivalry between two young men from working-class backgrounds had, by fight night, grown into a nationally followed event backed by politicians, corporates, and the President himself.

Majembe's win earns him the official Vurugu Championship Belt, Sh1,000,000 in cash, a brand new Toyota Noah provided by betting firm Odi Bets, a Taro GP1 sport bike valued at Sh385,000, and a one-year gym membership.

A Kenyan woman who had publicly pledged Sh1,200,000 to the winner in the buildup to the fight adds a further payout, bringing his total earnings from the night to over Sh2,500,000.

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The financial scale of Vurugu Fight Night reflected how far the event had travelled from its origins.

President William Ruto pledged Sh1,000,000 each to both fighters for training ahead of the bout and separately sponsored 2,000 fan tickets, bringing his total contribution to Sh4,000,000.

Kasarani MP Ronald Karauri pledged Sh2,000,000 towards the event, while businessman Oketch Salah contributed Sh200,000 in cash.

ODM leader Oburu Oginga also made a cash donation, sharing photos of himself handing money to Obinna on social media.

Mbavu Destroyer, 25, had been the more colourful figure in the buildup, appearing on TikTok lives and drawing both mockery and admiration for his unconventional pre-fight preparation, which included receiving prayers and Sh50,000 from Pastor Kanyari.

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Majembe, 21, kept a lower profile and let his ring work do the talking.

At the weigh-in on March 25, the two had to be separated twice after the face-off turned physical, a moment that went viral and drove ticket sales in the remaining days before the fight.

Portifas Odipo (Majembe) and Ferdinand Omondi (Mbavu Destroyer) pose

DJ Afro, real name James Mwangi, provided live commentary for the event, his first time calling a live fight.

The narrator, known across generations of Kenyans for his Sheng-dubbed action films, brought the same energy to ringside at Kasarani.

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