The Matriarch behind the Wetang’ula family legacy- Mama Racheal Nakhumicha Kituyi

Mourning her death in a social media post, Wetangula described Mama Racheal as a mentor and his friend who encouraged him to put the interest of the public above everything else.

According to an obituary published on July 3, Mama Racheal died on June 20, leaving behind generations of children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and relatives.

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‘’It is with profound sorrow and humble acceptance of God’s will that we announce the sudden passing of Mama Racheal Nakhumicha Kituyi, which occurred on 20th June 2026,’’ the obituary read

The late mama Racheal Nakhumicha Kituyi and Moses Wetangula in merged pictures

Mama Racheal Nakhumicha Kituyi, a matriarch from Sichei-Nambaya Village in Chewele, Bungoma County, laid the foundation for one of Western Kenya’s most influential political and professional families.

Mama Racheal Nakhumicha as the Matriarch Behind a Political Dynasty

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Mama Racheal was the wife of the late Dickson Daniel Kituyi Kanisio of Sichei-Nambaya Village in Chwele, Bungoma County, and the mother of 13 children, including George Walemba, Mary Maruti, Lucia Naliaka, Peter Wayongo, Susan Nasaba, Carol Wanyonyi, Jennifer Waswa, Wambaya Kituyi, and Carolyne Kituyi Flemming, among many others.

The obituary further describes Mama Racheal as the grandmother of several prominent personalities, including Cabinet Secretary Dr. Debora Barasa, Hon. Brenda Ofisi (a Judicial officer), and Hon. Evans Kakai.

Deborah Mulongo paid tribute to her late grandmother, Mayi Racheal Nakhumicha, saying her legacy of wisdom, compassion and selfless service had touched the lives of many people in the community.

“My grandmother, the late Mayi Racheal Nakhumicha, was more than just a mentor to many of us. She was a pillar of wisdom, compassion, and community service,'' said Deborah

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Speaker Moses Wetangula with his brother and other family members during the burial ceremony of their mother on January 2, 2025.

She was also the aunt of well-known leaders, including National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Dagoretti North MP Tim Wanyonyi Wetang’ula, Hon. Chris Wamalwa, Principal Secretary Juma Mukhwana, Hon. John Chikati, Hon. Harriet Chigga, Hon. Tim Chikati, Hon. Luke Opwora, Beverly Opwora, and Dr. Nancy Barasa.

Mourning her death in a social media post, Wetangula described Mama Racheal as a mentor and his friend who encouraged him to put the interest of the public above everything else.

“Today I joined family, friends, and well-wishers of my mentor and dear friend, Mayi Racheal Nakhumicha, at All Saints Cathedral for a fundraiser to give her the decent send-off she deserves. Mayi was more than a friend. She was my guide in politics and in life. She pushed me to put public interest above everything else, and she never tired of offering counsel when tough decisions had to be made,” wrote Wetangula.

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The family’s obituary also traces her lineage to the late Paulo Wanjala (Lugongo Omusaba) and Delila Nelima (Omusomi) of Namwela, Chwele, Bungoma County.

Funeral Programme

According to the family, a requiem Mass was held on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Holy Family Basilica in Nairobi before a fundraising meeting at All Saints’ Cathedral Hall.

The cortege is scheduled to leave Lee Funeral Home on Friday, July 3, for her home in Sichei-Nambaya Village, Chwele, Bungoma County, where an overnight vigil will be held.