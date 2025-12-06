Death strikes parliament as another MP dies: List of lawmakers who died in 2025

His death was confirmed by Speaker of the National Assembly, Moses Wetangula who condoled with the family on behalf of the members of the National Assembly and staff.

The Kenyan National Assembly has lost another member following the death of Denar Joseph Hamisi on Saturday, December 6 at the age of 56.

It is with profound sorrow that I hereby notify the House and the entire Parliamentary fraternity of the untimely demise of Nominated Member, the late Hon Denar Joseph Hamisi, MP, who passed on today, Saturday, December 6, 2025, at about 7am.

On behalf of all Members and staff of the National Assembly, and on my own behalf, I extend heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the late Hon Denar, and to all who experienced his humility and unwavering dedication to serving the nation and community.

Hamisi was nominated by the Amani National Congress (ANC) that was previously led by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The deceased who was eulogized as a leader whose actions was guided by integrity and loyalty to the nation had a career in the public service spanning several decades.

The lawmaker served in the Departmental Committee on Sports and Culture, as well as the Select Committee on National Cohesion and Equal Opportunities where he made valuable contributions.

Education & career before politics

Born in Kinango, Kwale County in 1969, Hamisi attended Mombasa Baptist High School from 1984 to 1989.

He furthered his education at various institutions, including the United States International University (USIU) where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Tourism Management (2000) and Master's in International Business Administration (MIBA) (2002).

He also graduated from the University of Nairobi with a Bachelor of Laws Degree in 2006.

Hamisi had an illustrious career in both the private and public sectors , rising to prominence and laying the foundation for political career.

His last stint before joining the parliament saw him serve as a Council Member at the University of Nairobi (2013–2018) and Moi University (2021–2022).

Hamisi also served as the Director of the Kenya National Accreditation Services (2011–2012), Director of the Coast Development Authority (2007-2010), Director of the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) between 2009 to 2012.

List of lawmakers who died in 2025

The year began with the death of Moses Malulu Injendi (Malava Constituency) on February 17, 2025.

Two months later, Charles Ong’ondo Were (Kasipul) was gunned down in Nairobi by unknown assailants.

Several suspects were arrested and arraigned in court, with the matter under investigation.

The Senate was thrown into mourning following the death of William Kipkiror Cheptumo (Baringo County) who died at a Nairobi hospital on February 15, 2025.