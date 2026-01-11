What is driving Kenya’s tree-hugging craze & what those planning attempt should know

What began as a quiet feat to raise awareness has turned into a tree-hugging craze that has swept across the country with several Kenyans attempting the challenge.

For 72 hours, Truphena Muthoni endured fluctuating temperatures and rainfall with her arms wrapped around the mature Roystonea regia (royal palm) tree in “silent protest” against irresponsible tree cutting, forest land use change and inadequate protection of water catchment areas while also highlighting the therapeutic effect of hugging a tree.

The reason for hugging trees is that it is therapeutic, and we have a lot of mental health crises across the world that are directly involved with environmental degradation

Muthoni who holds the world record for the longest continuous hug given to a tree for 48 hours clocked 72 hours, smashing he own record.

Since then, the social media has been swamped with tree-hugging attempts attracting praise and criticism in equal measure.

While some attempts have failed to gain traction, ending in modest and undocumented feats, the spirit of environmental activism inspired by Truphena Muthoni is alive and spreading across the country.

Climate activist Truphena Muthoni in her attempt to break the world record for the longest hug to a tree which saw her clock 72 hours

Those behind the attempts have attracted publicity and created a buzz as they shine the spotlight on pertinent issues with environmental activism taking root in the country.

Here are some of the reasons why these Kenyans have resorted to hugging trees and what doctors say.

Josphat Ndegwa: The plight of boychild and depression

Ndegwa who hails from Mwea in Kirinyaga county embarked on a daring feat to continuously hug a tree for 52 hours, riding on the craze to shine the spotlight on the plight of boychild and depression in the country.

Dressed in a sack cloth proudly displaying his motivation, his attempt was documented in videos that went viral.

“I am doing this challenge to create awareness for the boy child and for depression,” reads the writing on his sack cloth.

Depression is a real illness with real symptoms.

Pastor Jimmy Irungu’s tree hugging challenge

Murang’a-based Pastor Jimmy Irungu left his mark in the tree-hugging craze when he attempted an 80-hour tree hugging challenge.

Fuelled by the desire to create awareness on cancer as a growing public health concern that comes with significant financial and emotional burden, Irungu clocked 79 hours before his body gave in.

He was rushed to hospital with doctors confirming that “Irungu had experienced significant exhaustion and severe dehydration, and as a result, he had started developing some organ complications”.

Overwhelming support for Stephen Gachanja

14-year-old Stephen Gachanja received overwhelming support during his 50-hour tree-hugging marathon to raise Sh3.5million to fund his brother’s ear surgery.

The challenge which took place at Nairobi’s Jevanjee Gardens commenced on January 7 and was concluded on Friday, January 9 at 9pm with overwhelming support from Kenyans.

What doctors say

Adequate preparation is required to get the body in the right shape as the feat is accompanied with prolonged periods without sleep and food.

They are therefore bound to experience severe exhaustion and electrolyte imbalance.

Dr James Kahura, a consultant physician and nephrologist who attended to Irungu noted that anyone organising such an attempt should have medical personnel on standby to provide immediate assistance in case of medical emergency.

He also advised that individuals planning to engage in such activities should prepare adequately.

Part of the preparation entails consulting a qualified medic to assess if their bodies can withstand the strain.

“We saw Truphena Muthoni do this last year, and we know many others may attempt similar challenges. It can be safe if adequate preparation is done,” he added.