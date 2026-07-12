Advertisement

Meta Tips: See 7 mistakes that could cost you Facebook monetization

Baks wa M'Muthamia
Baks wa M'Muthamia 02:39 - 13 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Dancer, content creator and 'Katiba ka Gen Z' TV host Afrik Annah at an undated photo session (Image: Facebook)
Thousands of Kenyan creators are discovering that Meta has tightened its monetization rules. Pages that once earned comfortably are seeing their income shrink - or disappear altogether. In many cases, the problem isn't low views. It's a handful of mistakes creators don't even realize they're making.
Advertisement

There was a time when the formula felt almost too easy.

Advertisement

Just find a viral video - post it before everyone else. Watch the views climb into the hundreds of thousands. Instantly, getting new followers - rinse and repeat.

For a while, it worked.

Across Kenya, thousands of young people built Facebook pages that grew faster than anyone imagined. Some turned them into businesses.

Others left lucrative jobs, convinced content creation had become a full-time career.

Advertisement

Then something changed.

The views were still there, but the money wasn't. Pages that had been earning steadily suddenly received policy violations.

Others remained monetized but watched their payouts fall despite posting more content than ever.

The truth is, Facebook hasn't stopped paying creators. It has simply become far more selective about who gets paid - and why.

Content creator and Ragga performing artist Lexkiss the Party Animal during a recent tour at the Coast (Image: Facebook)
Content creator and Ragga performing artist Lexkiss the Party Animal during a recent tour at the Coast (Image: Facebook)
Advertisement

Reposting no longer cuts it

Ask almost any successful Facebook creator how they started a few years ago and you'll hear a familiar story.

Funny clips. CCTV videos. Celebrity interviews. Football highlights. Viral TikTok videos.

Reposting content was once one of the fastest ways to grow a page. Today, it's also one of the quickest ways to limit your earning potential.

Advertisement

Meta has increasingly shifted towards rewarding original creators.

Simply downloading someone else's video, trimming it, adding music or placing your logo in the corner no longer makes it original content.

If your page relies heavily on recycled material, Facebook is far less likely to reward it with monetization.

A million views doesn't always mean a million monetized views

This surprises many creators.

They'll post screenshots showing a reel that attracted hundreds of thousands of views, then wonder why the earnings barely moved.

That's because not every view is treated equally.

Facebook increasingly evaluates how people interact with content, whether it's original, how long it's watched and whether it meets monetization standards.

A viral video may generate impressive numbers without generating equally impressive revenue.

It's one of the biggest misconceptions in today's creator economy: views and earnings are no longer travelling side by side.

Advertisement

Community Standards matter

Many creators only pay attention to copyright.

Facebook is looking at much more than that.

Repeated violations of Community Standards, misleading posts, harmful content or pages that regularly push the boundaries of platform rules can all affect monetization eligibility.

Sometimes the issue isn't a single post - it is the pattern a page builds over time.

Advertisement

Creators who treat policy updates as something only big publishers need to read often discover the hard way that the rules apply to everyone.

Popular comedian, content creator and event MC Kiambambe o' Hajji at a recent event in Kwale County (Image: Facebook)
Popular comedian, content creator and event MC Kiambambe o' Hajji at a recent event in Kwale County (Image: Facebook)

Posting more isn't always posting better

There was a period when success on Facebook felt like a numbers game.

Advertisement

Ten videos a day. Twenty posts if possible.

The assumption was simple: the more content you uploaded, the more chances you had of going viral.

Today, Facebook appears to reward consistency and quality more than sheer volume.

A creator producing thoughtful, original content several times a week can outperform another uploading dozens of recycled clips every day.

The platform has become less interested in how often you post and more interested in whether people actually stay to watch.

Advertisement

Facebook is becoming risky

Perhaps the biggest lesson creators are learning isn't about algorithms at all. It's about business.

Many pages were built around a single income stream - Facebook monetization. When earnings slowed, there was no backup plan.

The creators weathering the changes best are often those who treat Facebook as just one part of a wider ecosystem.

They have YouTube channels, brand partnerships, affiliate marketing, digital products or businesses that don't disappear because one platform changes its rules.

Advertisement

Social media platforms evolve. Diversifying your income is increasingly becoming part of being a creator.

Ignoring the platform's changes

Facebook today isn't the Facebook of five years ago.

The company constantly updates its recommendation systems, monetization policies and creator tools. What helped a page explode in 2022 may have little effect today.

Yet many creators continue using the same strategies, hoping for the same results.

The most successful pages aren't necessarily run by people who know every algorithm. They're run by people who pay attention when the platform changes - and adjust before everyone else does.

The biggest mistake

The hardest truth for creators to accept is that Facebook has grown up.

It no longer rewards content simply because it's popular. Increasingly, it rewards content because it's original, trusted and keeps people genuinely engaged.

That's frustrating if your page was built on yesterday's playbook. But it's also an opportunity.

Because while almost anyone can repost a viral clip, only one person can tell a story that nobody else has told.

And judging by where Facebook is heading, that's becoming the kind of creator Meta wants to pay.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Meta Tips: See 7 mistakes that could cost you Facebook monetization
News
13.07.2026
Meta Tips: See 7 mistakes that could cost you Facebook monetization
Monetized on Meta: See why Facebook doesn't pay like it used to
News
13.07.2026
Monetized on Meta: See why Facebook doesn't pay like it used to
One dead, 14 arrested after political violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu
News
13.07.2026
One dead, 14 arrested after political violence in Kisumu and Nyahururu
Irungu Kangata
News
12.07.2026
Governor Kang'ata says driver shot during violent attack
Elliot Anderson: The England star Scotland lost
News
12.07.2026
Elliot Anderson: The England star Scotland lost
Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo
News
11.07.2026
PS Omollo defends newly enacted Sovereign Wealth Fund Act