Meta Tips: See 7 mistakes that could cost you Facebook monetization
There was a time when the formula felt almost too easy.
Just find a viral video - post it before everyone else. Watch the views climb into the hundreds of thousands. Instantly, getting new followers - rinse and repeat.
For a while, it worked.
Across Kenya, thousands of young people built Facebook pages that grew faster than anyone imagined. Some turned them into businesses.
Others left lucrative jobs, convinced content creation had become a full-time career.
Then something changed.
The views were still there, but the money wasn't. Pages that had been earning steadily suddenly received policy violations.
Others remained monetized but watched their payouts fall despite posting more content than ever.
The truth is, Facebook hasn't stopped paying creators. It has simply become far more selective about who gets paid - and why.
Reposting no longer cuts it
Ask almost any successful Facebook creator how they started a few years ago and you'll hear a familiar story.
Funny clips. CCTV videos. Celebrity interviews. Football highlights. Viral TikTok videos.
Reposting content was once one of the fastest ways to grow a page. Today, it's also one of the quickest ways to limit your earning potential.
Meta has increasingly shifted towards rewarding original creators.
Simply downloading someone else's video, trimming it, adding music or placing your logo in the corner no longer makes it original content.
If your page relies heavily on recycled material, Facebook is far less likely to reward it with monetization.
A million views doesn't always mean a million monetized views
This surprises many creators.
They'll post screenshots showing a reel that attracted hundreds of thousands of views, then wonder why the earnings barely moved.
That's because not every view is treated equally.
Facebook increasingly evaluates how people interact with content, whether it's original, how long it's watched and whether it meets monetization standards.
A viral video may generate impressive numbers without generating equally impressive revenue.
It's one of the biggest misconceptions in today's creator economy: views and earnings are no longer travelling side by side.
Community Standards matter
Many creators only pay attention to copyright.
Facebook is looking at much more than that.
Repeated violations of Community Standards, misleading posts, harmful content or pages that regularly push the boundaries of platform rules can all affect monetization eligibility.
Sometimes the issue isn't a single post - it is the pattern a page builds over time.
Creators who treat policy updates as something only big publishers need to read often discover the hard way that the rules apply to everyone.
Posting more isn't always posting better
There was a period when success on Facebook felt like a numbers game.
Ten videos a day. Twenty posts if possible.
The assumption was simple: the more content you uploaded, the more chances you had of going viral.
Today, Facebook appears to reward consistency and quality more than sheer volume.
A creator producing thoughtful, original content several times a week can outperform another uploading dozens of recycled clips every day.
The platform has become less interested in how often you post and more interested in whether people actually stay to watch.
Facebook is becoming risky
Perhaps the biggest lesson creators are learning isn't about algorithms at all. It's about business.
Many pages were built around a single income stream - Facebook monetization. When earnings slowed, there was no backup plan.
The creators weathering the changes best are often those who treat Facebook as just one part of a wider ecosystem.
They have YouTube channels, brand partnerships, affiliate marketing, digital products or businesses that don't disappear because one platform changes its rules.
Social media platforms evolve. Diversifying your income is increasingly becoming part of being a creator.
Ignoring the platform's changes
Facebook today isn't the Facebook of five years ago.
The company constantly updates its recommendation systems, monetization policies and creator tools. What helped a page explode in 2022 may have little effect today.
Yet many creators continue using the same strategies, hoping for the same results.
The most successful pages aren't necessarily run by people who know every algorithm. They're run by people who pay attention when the platform changes - and adjust before everyone else does.
The biggest mistake
The hardest truth for creators to accept is that Facebook has grown up.
It no longer rewards content simply because it's popular. Increasingly, it rewards content because it's original, trusted and keeps people genuinely engaged.
That's frustrating if your page was built on yesterday's playbook. But it's also an opportunity.
Because while almost anyone can repost a viral clip, only one person can tell a story that nobody else has told.
And judging by where Facebook is heading, that's becoming the kind of creator Meta wants to pay.
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