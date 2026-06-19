Beyond TikTok: See 5 live streaming apps users in Kenya can start earning immediately

While TikTok remains one of the world's biggest social media platforms, several lesser-known live-streaming apps are attracting users with promises of faster monetization through virtual gifts, audience engagement and host programs.

For years, TikTok, YouTube and Instagram have dominated conversations around content creation and online earnings.

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But beyond the mainstream platforms, a new crop of live-streaming apps is quietly building communities - and in some cases, allowing users to start earning much sooner than traditional social media platforms.

Through virtual gifts, host programs and audience engagement rewards, these platforms are attracting users looking to monetize their time online without first spending months building massive followings.

Here are five lesser-known live-streaming apps that have been gaining attention among online creators.

Popular Kenyan content creator and comedian Khoja Afrique during the shooting of a skit in Kitale, recently (Image: Facebook)

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SuperLive is one of several emerging live-streaming platforms where users can earn through virtual gifts sent by viewers during broadcasts.

The app allows creators to host live sessions ranging from casual conversations to talent showcases and entertainment content.

Earnings are largely tied to audience engagement and support, making consistency an important factor for streamers hoping to generate income.

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ChatMatchTV combines live interaction, social networking and creator monetization into a single platform.

Users can connect with audiences through video sessions and interactive broadcasts while earning through the platform's reward system.

Its lower barriers to monetization have helped it gain traction among users seeking alternatives to larger social media platforms.

An undated file image of prolific Kenyan content creator Dem wa Facebook (Image: Facebook)

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3. BIGO LIVE

BIGO LIVE is among the most established names in the live-streaming industry, with a global user base spanning multiple continents.

The platform enables creators to earn through virtual gifts, official host programs and agency partnerships. Its relatively accessible monetization model has made it particularly popular among aspiring streamers.

4. Chamet

Chamet blends live-streaming with social networking features, allowing users to host broadcasts, participate in video chats and interact with audiences in real time.

The platform is known for its host programs and virtual gifting system, both of which provide earning opportunities for active users.

5. Tango Live

Tango has built a sizeable international community around live-streaming and creator engagement.

Users can monetize their broadcasts through gifts and subscriptions while building communities around music, lifestyle content and entertainment.

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Comedian and content creator Vinnie Baite known for puns and satirical skits on the society (Image: Facebook)

Why are these apps growing?

The appeal is simple: many users are looking for platforms that offer faster access to monetization.

While major platforms such as TikTok often require creators to meet specific eligibility requirements before accessing certain earning features, many live-streaming apps focus on audience engagement and gifting systems that can be accessed much earlier.

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What's the catch?

Like any creator platform, earnings are far from guaranteed.

Success often depends on factors such as audience size, consistency, engagement levels and time invested on the platform.

For most users, meaningful income requires building a loyal audience rather than simply creating an account and going live.

Still, the rise of platforms such as SuperLive, ChatMatchTV, BIGO LIVE, Chamet and Tango highlights a growing trend in the creator economy:

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