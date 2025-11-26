Crazy Kennar sinks deeper into filmmaking bag with 'Iscariot' release
Comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar has taken a significant leap in his filmmaking career, releasing his first movie as a director and writer, Iscariot.
The film premiered on YouTube on November 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm.
The release marks a pivotal moment for Kennar, who has long been vocal about his ambition to win an Academy Award.
In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on the day of the release, he reaffirmed this goal.
"Five years ago I stated that I am on a journey to win an oscar, today I am releasing my 1st movie as the director and writer, step by step till I reach the goal. I know I will get there," Kennar wrote.
Plot & Production
Iscariot is a production of Kennar's entertainment outfit Happy Country and Make It Short.
The narrative follows a deceptively perfect deputy principal whose life is thrown into chaos when his car, which he uses for illicit affairs, mysteriously gains life.
The vehicle threatens to expose his darkest secrets unless he provides it with a ‘VIP upgrade’.
The film features music by Winyo, Nina Ogot, Hezim, and Doro Kendi, with Crazy Kennar, Yafesi Musoke and Celestine Gachuhi picking up lead roles.
Evolution from Skits to Screen
This project serves as Kennar’s directorial debut, though it is his second credit as a film writer.
His previous involvement in feature-length projects includes My Name Is Omosh, released in early 2025.
That film was directed by rapper King Kaka, with Kennar serving as the writer and lead actor.
Kennar’s transition from short-form comedy skits to directing feature films signals a deliberate shift in his content strategy.
His consistent reference to the "Oscar dream" since 2020 suggests a long-term plan to penetrate the global film industry beyond the digital comedy space where he built his brand.
The film is currently available for streaming on his official YouTube channel.