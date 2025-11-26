Crazy Kennar sinks deeper into filmmaking bag with 'Iscariot' release

Released on his birthday, the film follows a deputy principal blackmailed by his own car, marking the comedian's first major step towards his long-stated goal of winning an Academy Award.

Comedian and content creator Crazy Kennar has taken a significant leap in his filmmaking career, releasing his first movie as a director and writer, Iscariot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The film premiered on YouTube on November 25, 2025, at 8:00 pm.

The release marks a pivotal moment for Kennar, who has long been vocal about his ambition to win an Academy Award.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter) on the day of the release, he reaffirmed this goal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Five years ago I stated that I am on a journey to win an oscar, today I am releasing my 1st movie as the director and writer, step by step till I reach the goal. I know I will get there," Kennar wrote.

Plot & Production

Iscariot is a production of Kennar's entertainment outfit Happy Country and Make It Short.

'Iscariot' writer & director Crazy Kennar (right) who also plays the character Bob, and Celestine Gachuhi, who portrays Magdaline in the film

The narrative follows a deceptively perfect deputy principal whose life is thrown into chaos when his car, which he uses for illicit affairs, mysteriously gains life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The vehicle threatens to expose his darkest secrets unless he provides it with a ‘VIP upgrade’.

Actor Yafesi Musoke stars in 'Iscariot' as 'Peter'

The film features music by Winyo, Nina Ogot, Hezim, and Doro Kendi, with Crazy Kennar, Yafesi Musoke and Celestine Gachuhi picking up lead roles.

Evolution from Skits to Screen

Advertisement

Advertisement

This project serves as Kennar’s directorial debut, though it is his second credit as a film writer.

His previous involvement in feature-length projects includes My Name Is Omosh, released in early 2025.

Teaser art for the film 'My Name Is Omosh', starring Crazy Kennar, Austin Muigai and Nixsha Shah

That film was directed by rapper King Kaka, with Kennar serving as the writer and lead actor.

Kennar’s transition from short-form comedy skits to directing feature films signals a deliberate shift in his content strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Crazy Kennar with lead actor Austin Muigai, at the premiere of 'My Name Is Omosh' on February 17, 2025

His consistent reference to the "Oscar dream" since 2020 suggests a long-term plan to penetrate the global film industry beyond the digital comedy space where he built his brand.