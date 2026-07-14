Reasons fans end up supporting teams they’ve never met.

The closer a football tournament gets to the final, the more interesting it gets for fans.

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Some have supported the same team for decades, the support probably even runs in the family line.Others have found themselves backing a country they've never visited, celebrating players they've only discovered a few weeks ago, or defending a team in group chats as if they've been loyal supporters all their lives.

It's one of football's most entertaining traditions. As the tournament narrows to the final four, fans begin forming new alliances, recruiting friends into their camps and picking sides for reasons that often have little to do with football itself.

Whether it's because of a favourite player, an unforgettable underdog story or simply because everyone else is supporting the other side, football has a way of turning strangers into lifelong fans, at least until the final whistle.

Every tournament creates new football friendships

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Football is one of the few sports where rivalries pause long enough for new friendships to form.

That colleague you've barely spoken to all year suddenly becomes your matchday partner because you're both backing the same team in the semifinal.

WhatsApp groups become livelier, watch parties grow bigger and neighbours who support different clubs suddenly unite behind one country.

These temporary alliances are part of what makes tournament football different. For a few weeks, everyone feels like they're on the same team.

Sometimes it's all about one player

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Not every fan chooses a team because of history.

A spectacular goal, an incredible save or a player with infectious confidence is often enough to win over neutral supporters. Before long, fans are watching interviews, learning chants and hoping that player carries their adopted team all the way to the trophy.

Football has always been driven by personalities, and major tournaments introduce millions of people to new heroes.

Everyone loves an underdog

Nothing brings neutral fans together quite like a surprise package.

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When a nation expected to leave early starts knocking out tournament favourites, support quickly shifts.

Fans naturally rally behind teams that refuse to follow the script, making every victory feel bigger than the last.

By the semi-finals, it's common to hear people say, "I've decided they're my team now."

Friendly banter keeps the excitement alive

Football isn't just about what happens on the pitch.

It's about the debates at work, the playful arguments in family WhatsApp groups and the promises people confidently make before kick-off.

Someone vows they'll shave their head if their adopted team wins. Another promises to buy the first round if their prediction comes true.

Others spend the entire match reminding friends about comments made weeks earlier.The conversations become almost as entertaining as the football itself.

Match nights are better when everyone is together

As the tournament reaches its biggest matches, many fans prefer watching with friends rather than alone.

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Living rooms become mini stadiums filled with cheers, celebrations and the occasional dramatic reaction to a missed chance. With every goal, emotions run high, and sometimes so does a drink.

That's the spirit behind Bima ya Bia, an initiative that recognises those unforgettable matchday moments.

If your beer is accidentally spilled in the excitement of celebrating, you can capture the moment, upload it using #BimaYaBia and tag your favourite KBL beer brand page for a chance to win a KSh500 voucher to replace it.

The semi-finals mean choosing a side

With only a handful of matches remaining, many neutral fans are making one final decision about who they'll support until the tournament ends.

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Some will stay loyal to the team they picked from day one. Others will happily jump aboard a new bandwagon after being won over by courage, resilience or moments of brilliance.

Whatever the reason, that's part of football's magic. It brings people together, sparks new friendships and creates memories that live on long after the trophy has been lifted.