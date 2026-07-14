Forward Travellers SACCO suspends driver featured in viral video

The SACCO added that it is fully cooperating with authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

Forward Travellers SACCO has suspended a driver captured in a viral social media video as investigations into the incident continue, saying the move is an immediate administrative measure pending the outcome of inquiries by the relevant authorities.

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In a public statement, the SACCO said it does not condone the misuse of its vehicles or any conduct that goes against the law, distancing itself from allegations circulating online.

"As an immediate administrative measure, action has been taken against the driver featured in the video pending the outcome of investigations," the statement read.

The SACCO added that it is fully cooperating with authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

"We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities to establish the facts, and any further action will be guided by the outcome of those investigations," it said.

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The statement comes after a video circulated on social media alleging that one of the SACCO's vehicles was used to transport individuals involved in unlawful activities.

While acknowledging the video's circulation, Forward Travellers maintained that it has zero tolerance for illegal conduct and rejected any attempts to link the organisation to criminal activity.

"We wish to make it clear that Forward Travellers SACCO does not condone the misuse of its vehicles or any conduct that is contrary to the law," the SACCO said.

A Forward Traveller matatu

It also reiterated that it is a law-abiding organisation that complies with Kenya's laws, road safety regulations and industry standards.

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According to the SACCO, it works closely with government and security agencies and encourages its members and staff to cooperate in safeguarding public safety.

Beyond responding to the allegations, the SACCO claimed the circulation of the video was intended to tarnish its image and erode the confidence it has built over the years.

"We perceive that the circulation of this video was motivated by an intention to damage the reputation of Forward Travellers SACCO and undermine the trust that our members, customers, and the public have placed in us over the past 15 years," the statement said.

The SACCO said it firmly rejects attempts to associate it with unlawful activities and pledged to continue cooperating with investigators while defending its reputation through lawful and transparent means.

"We firmly reject any attempt to unfairly associate our SACCO with unlawful activities and will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to ensure that the facts are established," it stated.

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Forward Travellers also used the opportunity to remind its drivers, conductors and other staff of their responsibility to uphold professional standards and comply with the law.

"We take this opportunity to remind all our drivers, conductors, and staff that they are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, comply with all applicable laws, and protect the reputation and values of Forward Travellers SACCO at all times," the statement read.

The SACCO warned that anyone found to have breached its standards would face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the law and its internal policies.