Advertisement

Forward Travellers SACCO suspends driver featured in viral video

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:22 - 14 July 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
A Forward Traveller matatu
A Forward Traveller matatu
The SACCO added that it is fully cooperating with authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident.
Advertisement

Forward Travellers SACCO has suspended a driver captured in a viral social media video as investigations into the incident continue, saying the move is an immediate administrative measure pending the outcome of inquiries by the relevant authorities.

Advertisement

In a public statement, the SACCO said it does not condone the misuse of its vehicles or any conduct that goes against the law, distancing itself from allegations circulating online.

"As an immediate administrative measure, action has been taken against the driver featured in the video pending the outcome of investigations," the statement read.

The SACCO added that it is fully cooperating with authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incident.

"We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities to establish the facts, and any further action will be guided by the outcome of those investigations," it said.

Advertisement

The statement comes after a video circulated on social media alleging that one of the SACCO's vehicles was used to transport individuals involved in unlawful activities.

While acknowledging the video's circulation, Forward Travellers maintained that it has zero tolerance for illegal conduct and rejected any attempts to link the organisation to criminal activity.

"We wish to make it clear that Forward Travellers SACCO does not condone the misuse of its vehicles or any conduct that is contrary to the law," the SACCO said.

A Forward Traveller matatu
A Forward Traveller matatu

It also reiterated that it is a law-abiding organisation that complies with Kenya's laws, road safety regulations and industry standards.

Advertisement

According to the SACCO, it works closely with government and security agencies and encourages its members and staff to cooperate in safeguarding public safety.

Beyond responding to the allegations, the SACCO claimed the circulation of the video was intended to tarnish its image and erode the confidence it has built over the years.

"We perceive that the circulation of this video was motivated by an intention to damage the reputation of Forward Travellers SACCO and undermine the trust that our members, customers, and the public have placed in us over the past 15 years," the statement said.

The SACCO said it firmly rejects attempts to associate it with unlawful activities and pledged to continue cooperating with investigators while defending its reputation through lawful and transparent means.

"We firmly reject any attempt to unfairly associate our SACCO with unlawful activities and will continue to cooperate fully with the relevant authorities to ensure that the facts are established," it stated.

Advertisement

Forward Travellers also used the opportunity to remind its drivers, conductors and other staff of their responsibility to uphold professional standards and comply with the law.

"We take this opportunity to remind all our drivers, conductors, and staff that they are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, comply with all applicable laws, and protect the reputation and values of Forward Travellers SACCO at all times," the statement read.

A Forward Traveller matatu

The SACCO warned that anyone found to have breached its standards would face appropriate disciplinary action in accordance with the law and its internal policies.

Established 15 years ago, Forward Travellers SACCO said it remains committed to providing safe, reliable and high-quality public transport services while maintaining professionalism, integrity and customer service.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Reasons fans end up supporting teams they’ve never met.
Lifestyle
14.07.2026
Reasons fans end up supporting teams they’ve never met.
A Forward Traveller matatu
News
14.07.2026
Forward Travellers SACCO suspends driver featured in viral video
A CCTV screengrab shows a suspect mugging people in restuarant in Spring Valley
News
14.07.2026
How detectives tracked Spring Valley robbery suspect in Joska
Trade Directly from Your Browser: JustMarkets Launches Its Web Terminal
Finance
13.07.2026
Trade Directly from Your Browser: JustMarkets Launches Its Web Terminal
Why knockout stage in football brings out different version of every fan
Lifestyle
13.07.2026
Why knockout stage in football brings out different version of every fan
How 2025 KCSE candidates can apply for Universities Fund Scholarship through HEF Portal
News
13.07.2026
How 2025 KCSE candidates can apply for Universities Fund Scholarship through HEF Portal