King Kaka's 'Dream Team' loses member as house manager Christine passes on

In 2022, King Kaka revealed that Christine had been with the family for more than eight years.

Kenyan rapper Kennedy Ombima, popularly known as King Kaka, is mourning the death of Christine, a longtime house manager who had become an important part of his family.

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King Kaka shared the news of Christine's death on Instagram, prompting an outpouring of condolences from fans and followers.

The rapper's announcement has also brought attention to the close relationship Christine had developed with the family during the years she worked with them.

Christine had been part of the family for years

Christine, also known as Mama Royal, had worked with King Kaka's family for several years.

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In 2020, King Kaka introduced his family to the public in a social media post that included Christine and her son, Royal.

He described her simply as 'The House Manager' while referring to Royal as 'Christine's Son', and described the people in the photograph as his 'Dream Team'.

By then, Christine had already become a familiar presence in the family's public life.

In 2022, King Kaka revealed that Christine had been with the family for more than eight years. He said she had joined them around the time his daughter Gweth was born.

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Nana Owiti also previously spoke warmly about Christine, referring to her as Mama Royal and saying she had joined their home in 2014.

She described her as someone who had become part of the family and had helped raise their children.

Family treated her as more than a house manager

Christine's relationship with the family extended beyond her work at their home.

In January 2023, King Kaka and Nana Owiti travelled with their children to Kendu Bay in Homa Bay County to visit Christine's family.

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Nana shared images from the visit and described it as an emotional journey to meet the family of their 'beautiful house manager'.

The family's public treatment of Christine also reflected the bond that had developed over the years.

King Kaka previously defended her against online speculation involving her son, Royal, stressing that she had been with the family for more than eight years and describing her as family.

King Kaka announces her death

King Kaka has now announced that Christine has passed away.

While King Kaka has confirmed her death, details surrounding the cause of her death have not been publicly established from reliable sources, and should not be speculated on.

King Kaka's late house manager Christine

Christine's death has also prompted renewed interest in the story of the woman who, for years, was publicly presented not simply as a house manager but as part of the Kaka family.

Funeral arrangements underway

Funeral arrangements for Christine are currently underway as family members and those close to her prepare to lay her to rest.

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The burial date is yet to be announced.