Andrew Kibe is a prominent and highly controversial Kenyan digital content creator, author, and former radio presenter best known for his outspoken, unfiltered commentary on masculinity, relationships, and modern culture (Image: Files)

Andrew Kibe is a prominent and highly controversial Kenyan digital content creator, author, and former radio presenter best known for his outspoken, unfiltered commentary on masculinity, relationships, and modern culture (Image: Files)

The Intellectual Property Bill 2026: What Kenyan bloggers and Tiktokers need to know

Kenya’s Intellectual Property Bill 2026 proposes a new authority, stronger digital enforcement and fresh rules on AI-assisted inventions. Here’s what the proposed law means for creators, businesses and innovators.

Kenya is preparing to redraw the rules around something increasingly valuable:

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Intellectual property.

Parliament has invited Kenyans, innovators, creators and other stakeholders to submit views on the Kenya Intellectual Property Bill, 2026, which is now before the National Assembly.

The proposed legislation would fundamentally change how Kenya administers patents, copyright, industrial designs, trademarks and anti-counterfeit enforcement.

At its centre is a simple idea:

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Instead of having several institutions handling different parts of intellectual property, Kenya would create one authority.

But there is considerably more to the Bill than a merger.

Eunice Wanjiru Njoki, widely known as Mammito Eunice, is a prominent Kenyan stand-up comedian, actress, writer, and emcee - known for her sharp cultural observations, versatile characters, and highly engaging physical comedy (Image: Files)

Merges 3 laws into 1

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Kenya's IP system is currently spread across different laws and institutions.

The Industrial Property Act, 2001 provides the framework for patents, utility models and industrial designs and established KIPI.

The Copyright Act, 2001 governs literary, musical, artistic and audiovisual works and is administered by KECOBO.

The Anti-Counterfeit Act, 2008 established the Anti-Counterfeit Authority and deals with counterfeit goods.

The new Bill proposes repealing these three statutes and replacing them with one consolidated IP framework.

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Legal analysis by Adams & Adams describes the move as a shift from a fragmented system to a unified national IP regulator.

The Trade Marks Act, however, is not simply swept away with the three statutes.

The Bill provides for the new authority to administer trademarks, meaning the final architecture is more nuanced than “every IP law is being merged into one.”

K.I.P.A

The proposed Kenya Intellectual Property Authority (KIPA) would take over functions currently performed by the Kenya Industrial Property Institute, Kenya Copyright Board and Anti-Counterfeit Authority.

It would handle registration and administration of IP rights, maintain relevant registers, combat counterfeiting and oversee other functions currently divided between the three bodies.

The argument for the merger is largely practical:

One system could reduce duplication and make it easier for rights holders to navigate registration and enforcement.

The risk is equally practical.

A single authority would inherit three very different areas of expertise and existing caseloads, making the transition arrangements particularly important.

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Popular dancers and influencers Nasieku and Nkatha, who command a massive following on TikTok (Image: Files)

A dispute tribunal

The Bill also proposes a specialised Intellectual Property Tribunal.

Instead of disputes being handled through separate institutional structures, the Tribunal would hear IP-related disputes and appeals across the different areas covered by the new framework.

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That could make the system easier to navigate, but its effectiveness will depend heavily on staffing, independence and how existing cases and registrations are transferred during the transition.

What changes for creators online?

This is where the Bill moves beyond the traditional world of patents and trademarks.

Kenya's existing Copyright Act already protects original literary, musical, artistic, dramatic and audiovisual works, with copyright generally arising automatically once an eligible work is reduced to material form.

In other words, a creator does not need to register every blog post, photograph or song before copyright exists.

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The proposed framework goes further into the digital environment by addressing online intermediaries, including social media platforms, internet service providers, online marketplaces, search engines and video-sharing platforms.

The Bill provides mechanisms for dealing with online infringement, including notice-and-takedown procedures and stronger enforcement tools.

For a Kenyan photographer whose work appears on a commercial website without permission, or a blogger whose article is copied wholesale, those provisions could become particularly relevant.

Artificial intelligence

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Perhaps the most modern part of the proposed legislation is its treatment of AI.

The Bill distinguishes between AI-assisted inventions and AI-generated inventions.

Legal analysis of the proposal indicates that an invention assisted by AI can qualify for patent protection, while an invention generated entirely by AI does not qualify in the same way.

That distinction matters because AI is rapidly becoming part of everyday creative and technical work.

A designer using AI as a tool is not necessarily in the same legal position as someone claiming ownership of an invention produced entirely by a machine.

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The Bill therefore begins addressing a question that Kenya's older IP laws could not have anticipated when they were enacted:

How much human contribution is enough to attract intellectual property protection?

The proposed law also touches areas such as genetic resources, traditional knowledge and cultural expressions, recognising that intellectual property in Kenya is not limited to commercial brands and digital content.

That has particular significance for indigenous knowledge and biological resources, where questions of ownership, disclosure and benefit-sharing can extend beyond an individual inventor.

Is it already a law?

The Kenya Intellectual Property Bill, 2026 is still a Bill, not an Act of Parliament. Parliament is currently seeking public views as part of the legislative process.

The existing Copyright Act, Industrial Property Act, Anti-Counterfeit Act and other applicable IP laws therefore continue to govern until any new legislation is passed and comes into force.

For creators and businesses, the immediate issue is therefore not to change how they protect their work overnight.

It is to understand the proposed changes and participate in the process.

Kenya is effectively deciding what intellectual property protection should look like in an economy where a patent can involve AI, a business can exist almost entirely online, and a creator's most valuable asset may be a video uploaded to a phone.