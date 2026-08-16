Star of the Sea Primary School is a prominent, integrated public girls-only day primary school located along Nyerere Avenue in Mombasa, Kenya - founded in 1909 by a French Catholic Order known as the White Sisters (Image: Files)

Star of the Sea Primary School is a prominent, integrated public girls-only day primary school located along Nyerere Avenue in Mombasa, Kenya - founded in 1909 by a French Catholic Order known as the White Sisters (Image: Files)

Harsh fines and jail terms for parents and teachers in the proposed Basic Education Bill 2026

Kenya’s proposed Basic Education Bill, 2026 seeks tougher enforcement of compulsory education, with new penalties targeting some parents, school officials and institutions. But the measures are still proposals before Parliament - not rules that can currently send parents or teachers to jail.

For years, Kenya has talked about 100% transition as a national education goal:

Advertisement

Advertisement

A child should not finish one level of schooling only to disappear from the education system.

The proposed Basic Education Bill, 2026 takes that principle further by putting stronger legal obligations around keeping children in school.

It would replace the existing framework under the Basic Education Act and reorganise how basic education is administered and enforced.

The headline-grabbing part is the penalties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A masked pupil from Jamhuri Estate Primary School in Kibra Constituency walks past their school bus (Image: Files)

Parents could face the law over school attendance

The Bill places responsibility on parents and guardians to ensure children of compulsory school age attend school.

Under the proposed provisions, a parent or guardian who fails in that responsibility could face a fine of up to Sh100,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or both.

Advertisement

Advertisement

That does not mean a parent whose child misses a few days of school automatically faces arrest.

The important issue is the failure to ensure attendance contemplated by the legislation and how authorities would establish that an offence has occurred.

It also raises a practical question:

What happens when a child is out of school because the family cannot afford basic needs, the child has a disability, there is insecurity in the area, or there is simply no accessible school?

Those circumstances matter when a compulsory-education law moves from policy into enforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Schools could face bigger penalties

The proposed law also turns its attention to education institutions.

Among the measures reported from the Bill is a proposed fine of up to Sh1 million or imprisonment for up to three years, or both, for a public school that unlawfully charges tuition fees.

That provision is significant because Kenya's public education system operates within a legal framework guaranteeing access to basic education, while parents have continued to face disputes over various charges imposed by schools.

The proposed penalty would therefore give the state a much stronger enforcement mechanism against certain institutional violations.

CS Education Julius Migos Ogamba, who oversees national education policy, school transitions, and curriculum reforms (Image: Files)

What about teachers?

The Bill does not mean every teacher whose pupil drops out could automatically be jailed.

The proposed offences apply to specific conduct and responsibilities established in the legislation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Teachers and education officials can be subject to professional and legal obligations, but those should not be confused with the separate parental duty to ensure a child attends school.

That distinction is important because the proposed law is aimed at the education system as a whole, rather than simply punishing teachers for poor attendance.

Tightening the rules

The proposed legislation comes against a longstanding constitutional position: every child has a right to free and compulsory basic education.

Kenya has spent years trying to turn that right into reality through free primary education, subsidised secondary education and the 100% transition policy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The new Bill essentially attempts to strengthen the legal machinery behind that promise.

The question is whether penalties alone can solve the reasons children leave school.

It is not law yet

The Basic Education Bill, 2026 is still a Bill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parliament can debate, amend or reject its provisions before enactment.

Reports on education legislation currently before Parliament also distinguish the proposed Basic Education framework from the law presently in force.

So, for now, parents and teachers should not read the headlines as a new criminal regime already in operation.