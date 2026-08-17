Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale inspecting the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Nephrology and Urology (EACE) to assess its readiness ahead of the commencement of its first phase of operations

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale inspecting the East Africa Centre of Excellence in Nephrology and Urology (EACE) to assess its readiness ahead of the commencement of its first phase of operations

Govt gives update on Sh6 Billion East Africa Kidney Centre as it nears operation

Kenya moves to establish East Africa Centre of Excellence for kidney, urology care

Kenya has moved a step closer to establishing a regional specialised healthcare facility for kidney and urological conditions, with the Ministry of Health inviting public views on the proposed East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology.

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In a public notice dated July 21, 2026, Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale stated that a Regulatory Impact Statement for the proposed East Africa Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology Order, 2026, has been prepared.

The draft Order, made pursuant to Section 3(1) of the State Corporations Act, is intended to formally establish the Centre and set out its functions.

According to CS Duale, the proposed facility will provide specialized urological and nephrological services to patients referred from healthcare facilities in Kenya and across the East African Community (EAC).

Ministry of Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

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It will also provide tertiary diagnostic services for patients with urological and nephrological conditions.

The notice published on August 14, 2026, is part of the statutory public participation process before the proposed Order is considered further.

Public invited to submit views

The Ministry has given members of the public and other persons likely to be affected by the proposed Order 14 days from the date of publication to submit written memoranda.

The Ministry has also provided for submissions through its postal and physical addresses at Afya House in Nairobi, as well as through the dedicated email address eacorder@health.go.ke.

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The Ministry said the draft Regulatory Impact Statement and proposed Order are available on its website, while hard copies can be requested through the same email address.

A public participation meeting was also scheduled for August 6, 2026, at the East African Kidney Institute (EAKI) grounds from 9am to noon.

Facility already under development

The proposed regulatory framework comes as Kenya advances the development of the facility, which has previously been referred to as the East Africa Kidney Institute.

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In February, the Ministry said Phase One of the facility had been completed and that it was ready for initial operations upon commissioning.

It said full operationalization would follow completion of the third and fourth floors, which would expand service delivery, training and research activities.

The facility has also been identified by the government as a Level 6B Centre of Excellence in Urology and Nephrology and a flagship project under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

A National Development Implementation Committee Social Sector Subcommittee subsequently conducted a field verification visit to assess the institute's implementation milestones, operational readiness and institutional capacity.

The Ministry said the facility is intended to strengthen access to specialised healthcare while supporting specialist training and research.

AfDB financing and planned capacity

The project has also received financing through the African Development Bank (AfDB)'s East Africa Centers of Excellence for Skills and Tertiary Education in Biomedical Sciences – Phase I.

According to the AfDB's project information, the Kenyan component supports the development of the East Africa Kidney Institute in nephrology and urology, including expanded physical facilities, additional equipment and training for medical personnel.

The bank's project documents say the expanded facilities are expected to provide additional treatment areas, diagnostic laboratories and specialised equipment, enabling the institute to function as a teaching and referral unit.

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Also, the project is designed to increase the institute's capacity for kidney transplants, with the AfDB stating that the expanded facility would enable at least 100 kidney transplants annually.