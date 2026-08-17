How education is opening new opportunities for youth in Western Kenya

The ongoing construction of Matungu Technical and Vocational College in Kakamega County offers a glimpse of how education infrastructure can transform local communities.

For young people across Western Kenya, education is increasingly becoming more than a pathway to academic qualifications.

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From expanded schools to growing technical and vocational institutions, the region is seeing greater investment in education aimed at giving young people practical skills, improving access to training and opening doors to employment and entrepreneurship.

The transformation is also being felt at community level, where new institutions are creating jobs, supporting local businesses and giving families more opportunities to educate their children closer to home.

More opportunities closer to home

The ongoing construction of Matungu Technical and Vocational College in Kakamega County offers a glimpse of how education infrastructure can transform local communities.

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Joseph Odunga, a Form Four leaver from Matungu, says young people are already benefiting from construction jobs at the site, while women are earning by cooking for workers and running small businesses.

He expects the college to provide opportunities for young people who may struggle to travel far from home for further education.

Courses in areas such as electrical engineering, catering and other technical fields could give learners practical skills that can be used to secure employment or start businesses.

Skills that lead to work

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The expansion of technical and vocational education is particularly important as young people look for alternatives to traditional academic pathways.

Across Western Kenya, institutions including Kitale National Polytechnic, Bungoma National Polytechnic, Sigalagala National Polytechnic, Bunyala Technical and Vocational College and Kaimosi Friends National Polytechnic are providing opportunities for learners to acquire technical skills.

Residents such as Godfrey Nyangule believe these skills can give young people a stronger foundation for employment and self-reliance.

He points to practical trades such as plumbing, arguing that technical skills can provide reliable livelihoods and, in some cases, earn workers more than certain white-collar jobs.

Education driving local economies

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The impact of education investment goes beyond students.

Godfrey says the Matungu TVC project is already increasing economic activity around Nambereka, with construction creating work for residents and increasing demand for local services.

Once the institution becomes operational, he expects shops, M-Pesa businesses, food vendors and other enterprises to emerge around the college.

Farmers could also benefit by supplying vegetables, milk and other products required by students and staff.

This creates what can become a local education economy, where money spent on learning also supports households and businesses in surrounding communities.

Building a more skilled generation

The developments in Western Kenya are part of a wider effort to expand access to education while creating different pathways for young people.

Since 2022, increased teacher recruitment has sought to address staffing shortages and support the implementation of the Competency-Based Education system.

The 100 per cent transition policy has also helped more learners move from primary to secondary education.

With technical training expanding alongside traditional education, young people are gaining more options after secondary school.

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For Western Kenya, the goal is increasingly clear: keep more young people in education, equip them with relevant skills and create opportunities for them to earn, innovate and build businesses within their communities.