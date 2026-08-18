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Why SHA is giving families in Western Kenya a new sense of security

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 11:55 - 18 August 2026
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SHA is supporting access to services ranging from specialised and emergency care to maternal healthcare and treatment for chronic illnesses.
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For many families in Western Kenya, seeking medical treatment has long come with another worry, how to settle the bill.

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The cost of consultations, tests, scans, surgery and hospital stays could quickly strain household finances, forcing some families to dip into their savings or sell valuable assets.

The expansion of the Social Health Authority (SHA) is changing that experience for residents across the region, helping more people access treatment while reducing the financial burden associated with healthcare.

SHA helps Matungu retiree meet surgery costs

For Ali Atemba, a retired civil servant from Matungu Sub-County in Kakamega County, SHA support made a significant difference when he needed surgery.

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Ali says his treatment, including screening, medical tests, scans, X-rays and the operation, was covered under SHA, with the programme paying about Sh201,000 towards his medical care.

After undergoing surgery, Ali remained in hospital for about a week before he was discharged. He is now recovering while continuing to supervise activities on his sugarcane farm.

For him, access to healthcare is not only about receiving treatment.

It has also allowed him to return to his economic activities, support his family and ensure that his spouse and children can access medical care when needed.

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From NHIF deductions to wider healthcare access

Ali recalls that during his years as a civil servant, NHIF contributions were automatically deducted from his salary.

Despite this, he says the system did not cover everyone, leaving many households to pay medical expenses out of pocket.

He says some families were forced to sell land or cattle to pay hospital bills, with the proceeds sometimes still falling short of the amount required for treatment.

His experience with SHA has therefore changed his view of what healthcare coverage can offer families.

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A shift in healthcare across Western Kenya

Ali's experience reflects a wider shift in healthcare access across Western Kenya, where residents in Kakamega, Bungoma, Busia, Vihiga, Trans Nzoia and surrounding counties are increasingly seeking treatment without the same fear of overwhelming medical costs.

SHA is supporting access to services ranging from specialised and emergency care to maternal healthcare and treatment for chronic illnesses.

While Ali acknowledges there are still areas for improvement, he believes the direction is right.

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