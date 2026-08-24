president William Ruto showcases dance moves alongside artists during a creator's meeting at State House, in July 2026 (Image: Files)

president William Ruto showcases dance moves alongside artists during a creator's meeting at State House, in July 2026 (Image: Files)

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New fees for Nairobi filmmakers, influencers and digital creators: What does it mean for the industry?

Nairobi has introduced new charges for commercial filming and digital entertainment. The fees have sparked concern among creators, but Governor Johnson Sakaja says ordinary social media creators are not the target.

Nairobi's creator economy has found itself at the centre of a fresh debate over regulation, revenue and the cost of doing business in the capital.

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The Nairobi City County Finance Act, 2026, introduces a range of charges covering commercial filming, music-video production, content studios, influencer events and digital entertainment businesses.

The move has prompted concern among creators who fear additional costs could make an already competitive industry harder to operate in.

But Governor Johnson Sakaja has now sought to draw a line between everyday content creation and commercial productions.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja clarifies film charges, says Finance Act does not target ordinary content creators (Image: Files)

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How much are creators and producer required to pay?

Under the new framework, local commercial filming attracts a Sh8,000 fee per shooting session, while external commercial filming is charged Sh50,000 per shoot.

Music-video production carries a Sh10,000 charge, while content-creation studios face an annual Sh40,000 fee.

The wider digital entertainment sector is also covered.

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Monetised influencer events attract Sh10,000 per event, while domestic streaming platforms face annual charges of Sh100,000.

Digital content platforms are listed at Sh80,000 annually.

Traditional broadcasters have higher annual charges, with television stations paying Sh200,000 and radio stations Sh150,000.

For a large production company, these may simply become another line in a production budget.

For a small filmmaker shooting several commercial projects a month, however, the costs can add up quickly.

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Sakaja draws the line

The controversy intensified because the wording of the new charges appeared to bring content creators into Nairobi's revenue system.

Sakaja has since clarified that the county does not intend to charge ordinary TikTokers, influencers or young people producing routine social-media content.

His explanation is based on the scale of production.

A person recording a social-media video is different, he argues, from a commercial film crew arriving with specialised equipment, several vehicles and enough personnel to occupy or control public spaces.

That distinction could become crucial in implementation.

Nairobi’s central business district (CBD) has transformed into a vibrant open-air stage where young content creators gather on weekends to perform synchronized routines and viral TikTok challenges (Image: Files)

Where does a creator become a commercial producer?

This is perhaps the biggest question raised by the new framework.

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Kenya's creator economy has blurred the old boundaries between filmmaker, influencer, entrepreneur and broadcaster.

A single creator can shoot a TikTok in the morning, produce a branded campaign in the afternoon and host a ticketed event at the weekend.

The question is therefore not simply whether Nairobi should regulate commercial activity.

It is how clearly the county can distinguish commercial productions from ordinary digital content.

For creators, predictability matters almost as much as the amount charged.

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A notable policy reversal

The new fees are also striking because they follow a very different approach adopted by the Sakaja administration when it first took office.

In September 2022, Nairobi waived Single Business Permit requirements for freelance photographers and filmmakers.

The move followed complaints that licensing requirements and daily shooting charges were creating unnecessary barriers for creatives.

The county later highlighted the waiver as part of its effort to support Nairobi's creative economy.

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The 2026 framework does not necessarily reverse that policy for ordinary freelancers, given Sakaja's latest clarification.

But it represents a clear shift towards formalising commercial production that makes substantial use of public infrastructure.

Could the fees hurt Nairobi's creative industry?

That will depend heavily on enforcement.

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For major film productions, predictable licensing can be easier to absorb than an unclear or cumbersome permitting system.

A professional production may even welcome a formal framework if paying a fee guarantees coordinated access to roads, public spaces and county services.

The concern is what happens to smaller businesses caught somewhere between informal content creation and large-scale production.

If compliance is simple and definitions are clear, the charges could become an ordinary cost of doing business.