Konza Technopolis, widely known as Africa's "Silicon Savannah," is a master-planned smart city and gazetted Special Economic Zone (SEZ) being built 60 kilometers southeast of Nairobi (Image: Files)

Konza Technopolis, widely known as Africa's "Silicon Savannah," is a master-planned smart city and gazetted Special Economic Zone (SEZ) being built 60 kilometers southeast of Nairobi (Image: Files)

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Konza Technopolis: How Kenya is building Africa’s Silicon Savannah

Kenya’s 5,000-acre Konza Technopolis has attracted Sh99.4 billion in investment as it expands into AI, cloud computing, research and digital media.

Kenya's Konza Technopolis was never intended to be another estate or office park.

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It was conceived as a technology-driven city combining research, universities, businesses, digital infrastructure and residential areas on 5,000 acres about 60 - 65KM south-east of Nairobi.

The project is one of the flagship programmes under Kenya Vision 2030 and is managed by the Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA).

The phrase “Silicon Savannah” came from Kenya's wider technology ecosystem, particularly Nairobi's growth in mobile technology, fintech and startups.

Konza became the government's physical expression of that ambition:

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A planned location where technology companies, researchers, investors and skilled workers could operate alongside one another.

Konza Technopolis, widely known as Africa's "Silicon Savannah," is a master-planned smart city and gazetted Special Economic Zone (SEZ) being built 60 kilometers southeast of Nairobi (Image: Files)

It started as a BPO, not AI

The project was approved as a Vision 2030 flagship in 2008.

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In 2009, Kenya brought in the International Finance Corporation as transaction adviser and commissioned feasibility studies.

The original economic case focused heavily on business process outsourcing and IT-enabled services, sectors expected to create large numbers of jobs as companies moved back-office and customer-service operations to lower-cost locations.

The government acquired the 5,000-acre site at Malili Ranch, developed the master plan and broke ground in 2013.

By 2018, construction of major Phase One infrastructure was under way.

The strategy has since widened considerably.

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Konza now targets ICT and IT-enabled services, life sciences, engineering and emerging technologies, including AI and other digital technologies.

What's actually on the ground?

Konza today is no longer just a master plan.

Phase One's horizontal infrastructure has been completed, including roads, utility networks and other public infrastructure.

KoTDA says the development has about 40 kilometres of smart roads carrying utility ducts and digital infrastructure.

The site also hosts the Konza National Data Centre, a Tier III facility providing cloud, colocation and related computing services to government and businesses.

The data centre is particularly important because the “smart city” concept depends on the less visible infrastructure underneath it:

Connectivity, data storage, computing capacity and digital services.

Kenya is also expanding the facility.

The government's 2026 investment catalogue lists a planned about US$23 million expansion of Konza's data-centre and cloud infrastructure to increase storage and processing capacity for businesses, government and international clients.

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The university-and-research piece

A technology hub needs a talent pipeline, and Konza is increasingly being built around one.

The Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kenya-AIST), modelled on South Korea's KAIST, is being developed as a postgraduate research institution specialising in science, technology and engineering.

In May 2026, Kenya-AIST received its formal Charter, giving the institution a clearer legal and academic footing.

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Its programmes include ICT engineering, electrical and electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, chemical engineering, nuclear engineering and agricultural biotechnology.

The Open University of Kenya is also based at Konza and offers programmes including data science, cybersecurity, computing and artificial intelligence.

That combination is central to Konza's purpose:

Research and training are meant to sit close to companies that can commercialise the resulting technology.

An artist's impression of the 5,000-acre Konza Technopolis, a central flagship project of the decommissioned Kenya's Vision 2030 economic development portfolio to establish the country as a leading global technology and innovation hub (Image: Files)

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The investment, in finances

According to the 2026 Economic Survey, cumulative investment in Konza rose from Sh83.5 billion in 2024 to Sh99.4 billion in 2025, while the number of investors increased from 70 to 78. (KNBS)

But the same data shows why investment figures alone cannot define success.

Konza's revenue fell 19.6 percent in 2025 to Sh202.9 million, largely because of lower land-lease income and delayed cloud-service payments.

Land-leasing revenue fell from Sh76.1 million to Sh49.8 million as uptake in some later phases remained low.

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In other words, capital committed to Konza is growing faster than the city's operating revenue.

That is one of the central questions around the project:

How quickly does investment translate into occupied buildings, businesses, jobs and commercial activity?

South Korea's next big bet

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One of the most significant new developments is the proposed Konza Digital Media City.

Kenya and South Korea signed a US$284.1 million financing agreement for the project in 2024.

The planned 160-acre development is intended to support the creative and digital economy, including content production, animation, gaming, software and other media businesses.

It represents a major shift from Konza's original BPO-heavy proposition.

The opportunity is now broader: AI, cloud, software, digital media, research and advanced technology.

Konza's future target

Konza has spent years proving that Kenya can build the infrastructure for a technology city.

The harder phase is proving that companies and people will consistently use it.

The government estimates that the fully developed Technopolis could create more than 240,000 jobs and contribute at least 2 percent of Kenya's GDP.

Those remain long-term targets, not current outcomes.

For now, the evidence is mixed but significant:

Physical infrastructure is in place, investment is rising, a national data centre is operating, universities and research institutions are establishing themselves, and new capital is being directed towards cloud and digital media.

The next measure of the Silicon Savannah will therefore be less about how much concrete has been poured and more about what is being built on top of it: