How Nameless’ 25-year music journey brought generations of Kenyans together

The concert offered a trip down memory lane for fans who grew up listening to Nameless, while also introducing younger audiences to the music that helped shape Kenya’s entertainment scene.

For 25 years, Nameless has been more than just a musician to many Kenyans. His music has followed fans through different stages of life, from the early days of Boomba to the songs that continue to resonate with audiences today.

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That connection was on full display at the sold-out Nameless@25 concert held at Carnivore Grounds, where fans from different generations gathered to celebrate one of Kenya’s most recognisable musical voices.

A musical journey across generations

The concert offered a trip down memory lane for fans who grew up listening to Nameless, while also introducing younger audiences to the music that helped shape Kenya’s entertainment scene.

Songs from different stages of his career created a shared experience for people who may have grown up in different eras but found common ground in the music.

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The turnout also highlighted the staying power of Nameless’ music.

Twenty-five years after he began his career, his songs continue to bring together audiences who have watched him evolve while remaining a familiar presence in Kenyan music.

A partnership that grew alongside his career

Beyond the celebration of his music, Nameless@25 also reflected a long-running relationship between the artist and Safaricom.

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Their journey dates back to Kenya Live, where Nameless was among established artists supporting efforts to nurture emerging Kenyan talent.

The partnership later continued through platforms including Niko na Safaricom Live and Twaweza Live, which provided opportunities for artists to perform and reach wider audiences.

That history made the anniversary concert another chapter in a relationship built around music and Kenyan creativity.

“When brands support the arts, they are not simply sponsoring events. They are investing in the stories, talent and experiences that define who we are as Kenyans,” said Peter Kuria, Segment Marketing Lead, Aspirers, Safaricom PLC.

More than a concert

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For fans, Nameless@25 was ultimately a celebration of memories shared across generations.