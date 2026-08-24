Photo collage of the chopper that crashed in Samburu and its pilot Josh Outram. (Image: Loisaba Conservancy)

Photo collage of the chopper that crashed in Samburu and its pilot Josh Outram. (Image: Loisaba Conservancy)

Josh Outram: Kenyan pilot in Samburu crash whose career was tied to conservation

Captain Josh Outram, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, was a fourth-generation Kenyan aviator boasting a more than 15-year career

Captain Josh Outram, the pilot of the helicopter that crashed near Mount Ololokwe in was a fourth-generation Kenyan aviator whose more than 15-year career was closely connected to both commercial aviation and wildlife conservation.

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Outram died on August 19, 2026, alongside six passengers when the Eurocopter EC130 B4 helicopter he was flying crashed in Samburu County, northern Kenya.

The aircraft, operated by Lady Lori Helicopters, was carrying the passengers on a scenic charter flight when it went down near Mount Ololokwe towards Loisaba Conservancy. All seven people aboard were killed.

Rescue operations following a helicopter crash at Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya (Image: Kenya Red Cross)

The crash brought attention not only to the six passengers, who included Ecuador's intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi and his wife Stephany Hollihan, but also to the pilot who had spent years flying across some of Kenya's most remote landscapes.

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Fourth-generation Kenyan aviator

Outram came from a family with a long history in aviation. He was described as a fourth-generation Kenyan aviator and had accumulated more than 15 years of professional flying experience in Kenya.

His career covered both commercial operations and conservation work, including flights in remote parts of the country where aviation plays a role in tourism, wildlife protection and emergency response.

His experience included bush flying, safari charters and aerial operations connected to wildlife security.

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Outram later founded Africa Heli Adventures, through which he offered bespoke aerial experiences across Kenya's wilderness areas.

His work brought him into contact with international visitors, executives, conservationists and other high-profile guests travelling through Kenya's remote tourism destinations.

Years at Loisaba Conservancy

Outram spent part of his career at Loisaba Conservancy, where he worked as a resident pilot between 2020 and 2023.

Pilot Josh Outram. (Image: Lady Lori)

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Following his death, Loisaba paid tribute to him, describing him not simply as a pilot but as someone whose work had become intertwined with the conservancy's conservation and security operations.

“Josh flew for Loisaba as our pilot from 2020 to 2023, playing an important role in our conservation and security work,” the conservancy said.

According to Loisaba, Outram participated in elephant rescue operations, aerial surveillance for security teams and responses to emergencies on the ground.

He also contributed to the establishment of the Loisaba Rhino Sanctuary, including work involved in constructing its fence.

“Josh supported elephant rescues, aerial surveillance for our security teams and responses to incidents on the ground, and helped with the work to establish the Loisaba Rhino Sanctuary, including building of the fence,” Loisaba said.

Pilot Josh Outram. (Image: Loisaba Conservancy)

That work placed his flying experience directly in the service of wildlife conservation, with aerial operations supporting activities that would otherwise have been difficult to undertake across the conservancy's expansive terrain.

Although Outram left his formal position at Loisaba in 2023, the conservancy said he continued living there and remained part of its community.

He subsequently established his own charter operation, Africa Heli Adventures, but maintained his connection to the people and conservation work around Loisaba.

According to the conservancy, he continued offering assistance whenever emergencies involving people or wildlife arose.

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His involvement with conservation also extended beyond Loisaba. Save the Elephants said Outram had briefly worked with the organisation as one of its fixed-wing pilots, supporting conservation tracking operations.

Remembered for his flying

Loisaba also highlighted Outram's experience operating in challenging flying environments across East Africa.

The conservancy said colleagues and clients knew him for his skill, professionalism and composure.

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“His experience was evident to everyone who flew with him: colleagues and clients alike knew him for his skill, professionalism and calm in some of the most demanding flying conditions in East Africa,” Loisaba said.

Pilot Josh Outram. (Image: Loisaba Conservancy)

Beyond his technical experience, he was remembered for his connection to Kenya's landscapes and the communities around the conservation areas where he worked.

The conservancy described him as an aviator who had devoted much of his career to Kenya's wildlife and wilderness areas.

Final flight

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Outram's career ended on August 19 when the helicopter he was piloting crashed near the foothills of Mount Ololokwe.

The six passengers aboard included Ecuadorian intelligence chief Michele Sensi-Contugi, his wife Hollihan and five American nationals, among them NBCUniversal and Telemundo executive José Alberto Suárez.

The helicopter crashed in difficult terrain and caught fire, killing everyone aboard.