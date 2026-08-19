Michele Sensi-Contugi was the Director General of the National Intelligence Center of Ecuador (formerly CIES) and a close confidant of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa (Image: Files)

Michele Sensi-Contugi was the Director General of the National Intelligence Center of Ecuador (formerly CIES) and a close confidant of Ecuadorian President Daniel Noboa (Image: Files)

Michele Sensi-Contugi: The Ecuadorian intelligence chief whose life with Stephany Vásconez ended in Kenya

For more than a decade, Michele Sensi-Contugi moved between business and government in Ecuador, eventually becoming director general of the country's strategic intelligence agency. Sensi-Contugi and his wife, designer Stephany Vásconez, were among seven people killed when a tourist helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Kenya's Samburu County.

Michele Sensi-Contugi Ycaza came into Ecuador's security establishment from a very different world.

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Born in Italy in 1982 to an Italian father and Ecuadorian mother, he built much of his professional life as an entrepreneur in Guayaquil before entering government.

Ecuadorian media reported that he had interests in companies spanning rubber and plastics manufacturing, wholesale clothing and biotechnology.

Public records also show his involvement in Savone S.A., a company connected to panoramic and tourist flights, while a 2020 Ecuadorian customs document identifies him as general manager of Senco S.A.

His business background is important because it distinguished him from the military and intelligence officials who had previously occupied some of Ecuador's security posts.

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Michele Sensi-Contugi, Director General of Ecuador’s Strategic Intelligence Center (CIES), and his wife, Stephany Vásconez, among fatalities when a tourist helicopter crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, Kenya, on 19th August 2026 (Image: Files)

The businessman who became close to Daniel Noboa

Sensi-Contugi's entry into government was closely tied to President Daniel Noboa.

During Noboa's 2023 presidential campaign, Sensi-Contugi was recorded by Ecuador's National Electoral Council as a contributor, including $25,000 in promotional goods.

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Ecuadorian media subsequently described him as a close friend and one of Noboa's important campaign financiers.

On January 4, 2024, Noboa formally appointed him Director General of the Centro de Inteligencia Estratégica (CIES), Ecuador's strategic intelligence centre and the coordinating body of the country's national intelligence system.

The appointment put a businessman with limited public visibility at the centre of Ecuador's national security apparatus.

From intelligence to the centre of government

His government career expanded quickly.

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In April 2024, Noboa appointed Sensi-Contugi Minister of Government, while he continued to be entrusted with leadership of CIES.

He held the ministerial position from April until August 2024.

He then returned to CIES as its director general.

Ecuador's official accountability report records his appointment under Executive Decree 357 in August 2024.

His responsibilities placed him at the centre of a country facing a severe security crisis, including organised crime and escalating violence.

The role also brought unusual scrutiny.

In June 2026, Noboa ordered a technical risk assessment to determine whether Sensi-Contugi and his family required state protection because of the risks associated with his position.

Stephany Vásconez was the founder of Sensi Studio, a sustainable fashion brand established in 2010 (Image: Files)

Stephany Vásconez: The woman beside the official

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Away from government, Sensi-Contugi's public life was closely connected to Stephany María Hollihan Vásconez, a Guayaquil-born fashion designer.

The couple married on May 23, 2008.

Corporate records show Vásconez herself was involved in business:

In 2011, she was appointed general manager of Berryinc S.A., and company records also list her as a shareholder alongside Sensi-Contugi in the business.

That makes their story more than that of a senior government official travelling with his spouse.

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Both had built professional lives in Ecuador's private sector before Sensi-Contugi's move into national government.

Public reporting on Vásconez's career is considerably thinner than the record available for her husband, and details about her personal life are limited.

What is documented is her work in fashion and business and her long marriage to Sensi-Contugi.

A holiday that ended in tragedy

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The couple were in northern Kenya when the helicopter, operated by Lady Lori Helicopters and chartered through luxury safari company &Beyond, crashed near Mount Ololokwe on August 19.

The Eurocopter EC130 B4 was travelling in the Samburu area when it went down at about 9:13 a.m.

All seven people aboard, including the pilot, died.

Sensi-Contugi and Vásconez were among the victims; AP reported that the couple are survived by two children.

Kenya's Air Accident Investigation Department is investigating the crash.

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The cause had not been established as of the initial reports, while difficult terrain and fire at the crash site complicated recovery efforts.

For Ecuador, the crash removes the official who had been entrusted with one of the country's most sensitive institutions.

For a family, it marks the sudden end of a marriage that began in 2008.