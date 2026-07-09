Why Kenya Airways leased out 400-seater plane that has returned to its fleet

When Kenya Airways acquired the Boeing 777-300ER, it was intended to serve as one of the flagship aircraft in the airline's long-haul fleet.

Kenya Airways has welcomed back its largest passenger aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER, nearly a decade after leasing it to Turkish Airlines as part of a financial recovery plan.

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The aircraft, registered 5Y-KZX, returned to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) this month, marking the end of a long chapter that saw it operate under Turkish Airlines while Kenya Airways streamlined its fleet during a difficult financial period.

With demand for long-haul travel growing, the airline is now reintroducing the 400-seat aircraft to strengthen its international operations, beginning with domestic flights before its deployment on the Nairobi-London Heathrow route.

Why Kenya Airways leased out the aircraft

When Kenya Airways acquired the Boeing 777-300ER, it was intended to serve as one of the flagship aircraft in the airline's long-haul fleet.

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However, as the national carrier faced mounting financial challenges, it embarked on a restructuring programme aimed at reducing operating costs and improving its financial position.

As part of that strategy, Kenya Airways leased the aircraft, together with several Boeing 777-200ERs, to Turkish Airlines in 2016.

The move enabled the airline to lower maintenance and operating expenses while generating lease income during a period of financial strain.

Kenya Airways has welcomed back its largest passenger aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER

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The decision formed part of wider efforts to stabilise the airline as it sought to recover from years of losses.

Nearly a decade flying for Turkish Airlines

For almost ten years, the Boeing 777-300ER operated as part of Turkish Airlines' fleet, serving destinations across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Americas from the carrier's hub in Istanbul.

Although painted in Turkish Airlines colours, the aircraft remained owned by Kenya Airways throughout the lease period.

Its return brings one of the airline's most capable aircraft back into the fleet, offering significantly more seating capacity than the Boeing 787 Dreamliner currently used on many long-haul routes.

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Configured with 400 seats, including 28 in Business Class and 372 in Economy, the aircraft is the largest passenger jet operated by Kenya Airways.

Returning to service

Kenya Airways is reintroducing the aircraft in phases.

Kenya Airways has welcomed back its largest passenger aircraft, a Boeing 777-300ER

The Boeing 777-300ER is first scheduled to operate between Nairobi and Mombasa from July 13 to July 16, giving passengers an opportunity to experience the aircraft on domestic services before it begins long-haul operations.

From July 17, the aircraft is expected to operate four of the airline's seven weekly Nairobi-London Heathrow flights, replacing the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on selected high-demand services.