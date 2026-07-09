KCB and Mastercard Roll Out Islamic Finance Payment Solution

KCB Bank has partnered with Mastercard to deploy an Islamic finance payment solution for customers under the Sahl Banking offering.

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The solution is designed to provide customers with a convenient, secure, and tailored way to manage their spending while accessing exclusive lifestyle and travel benefits.

The milestone highlights KCB’s commitment to offering inclusive financial solutions that respond to the diverse needs of its customers.

Developed in line with Islamic finance principles, the card enables customers to make everyday purchases and payments while remaining aligned with their values and financial preferences.

The Sahl Card offers a range of benefits tailored to modern lifestyles, particularly for customers seeking Muslim-friendly travel and lifestyle experiences.

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Mastercard World Elite and Gold Credit Cardholders will enjoy access to exclusive offers on accommodation, dining, shopping, and leisure experiences enabled through Mastercard’s global network.

At the same time, KCB unveiled the Sahl Agency banking network which will allow customers to deposit funds, withdraw cash, make payments and access essential banking services through trusted agents within their own communities without compromising the very principles that guide their daily financial decisions.

Speaking during the launch, KCB Group Director, Strategy & Innovation, Mark Mwongela said, "At KCB, we remain committed to developing financial solutions that reflect the diverse needs and aspirations of our customers.

The Sahl card represents an important step in expanding access to Shariah-compliant banking solutions by providing customers with a secure, convenient, and values-driven payment option that supports their everyday financial and lifestyle needs."

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On his part, Shehryar Ali, Senior Vice President and Country Manager for East Africa and Indian Ocean Islands, Mastercard, added, “At Mastercard, we are committed to powering an inclusive digital economy where every individual and community can pay with confidence. Our collaboration with KCB Bank gives consumers a payment solution built around their values and lifestyle. By combining our global network with KCB's deep local expertise, we are connecting the Islamic banking community to the experiences and passions that matter most to them.”

Eligible cardholders will have access to The Mastercard Collection, a premium suite of curated dining, travel, and lifestyle experiences available to World Elite Mastercard cardholders.

Through this offering, customers can enjoy exclusive privileges, including access to exceptional culinary moments, unique travel benefits, and handpicked experiences designed to enrich their everyday lives, both locally and globally, where available.