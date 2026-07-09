KJSEA, KCSE examiners start receiving long-awaited 2025 allowances

Julius Migos Ogamba is the current Cabinet Secretary for Education in Kenya who assumed office in August 2024 (Image: Files)

Julius Migos Ogamba is the current Cabinet Secretary for Education in Kenya who assumed office in August 2024 (Image: Files)

Thousands of teachers who marked the 2025 KCSE and KJSEA examinations have started receiving their long-awaited allowances after the National Treasury released KSh1.5 billion to clear outstanding arrears, ending months of uncertainty and repeated payment demands.

Teachers who participated in the marking of the 2025 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) examinations have begun receiving the balance of their marking allowances.

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Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba confirmed on Thursday that the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) had completed the disbursement after receiving Sh1.5 billion from the National Treasury on July 7 to clear the outstanding balances.

"We are pleased to inform all examiners who participated in the marking of the 2025 KJSEA and KCSE examinations that the balance of their marking allowances has been disbursed to their respective accounts by KNEC," Ogamba said.

A total of 1,932 candidates secured a straight A (plain) in the 2025 KCSE examinations (Images: Files)

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The impact

The payments bring to an end months of frustration among thousands of teachers who had been waiting to be paid after completing the national examination marking exercise.

The delays sparked widespread complaints from examiners and prompted teachers' unions to threaten a boycott of the 2026 national examination exercise unless the government honoured its payment commitments.

The issue also became the subject of public exchanges between the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury as teachers demanded clarity on when the money would be released.

Treasury released Sh1.5 billion

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According to the Ministry of Education, the Treasury released Sh1.5 billion earlier this week specifically to clear the outstanding examiner allowances.

Ogamba thanked teachers and other professionals contracted during the examination process for their patience and professionalism despite the prolonged wait.

A boost ahead of the next exam season

The payments come as KNEC begins preparations for the 2026 national examinations, including the recruitment of assessors for KCSE practical and oral examinations.

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