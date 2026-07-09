Cliff Ombeta gives timeline of events before Cecil Ouma fatal shooting inside PS car

The lawyer alleged that officers accompanying the PS tried to keep the crowd away but were overwhelmed.

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta has laid out what he says happened in the moments leading to the fatal shooting of youth mobiliser Cecil Ouma, arguing that his client, police officer Rashid Charo, acted to protect his own life and that of Youth Principal Secretary Fikirini Jacobs.

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Speaking after court proceedings, Ombeta gave a detailed, step-by-step account of the incident, maintaining that the shooting happened after an encounter that began when the Principal Secretary left a youth function and escalated into what the defence described as a violent confrontation.

PS leaves youth event

According to Ombeta, the incident began after the Principal Secretary attended a youth event in Kariokor.

He claimed that as the PS was leaving the venue, dozens of young people surrounded his vehicle, demanding money.

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"As he was leaving, they were insisting that they needed some money from him, but as he entered his motor vehicle, they were rushed by this group of youths," Ombeta said.

The lawyer alleged that officers accompanying the PS tried to keep the crowd away but were overwhelmed.

Fikirini Jacobs Katoi Kahindi has officially taken office as the Principal Secretary (PS) in the State Department for Youth Affairs

Youth allegedly enters government vehicle

Ombeta claimed that amid the commotion, one of the youths forced his way into the government vehicle and refused to leave despite repeated requests.

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The defence said the bodyguard entered the vehicle to help remove him while the PS tried to calm the situation.

"If you want some money, I can give you some Sh10,000. Please get out of the car. It's a public motor vehicle. It's a government car. Please get out of the vehicle," Ombeta quoted the PS as saying.

He stressed that the money allegedly being offered was the PS's personal money and not public funds.

Defence claims struggle broke out inside the vehicle

The lawyer said the situation escalated when the youth allegedly attempted to grab more money from the PS and snatch his mobile phone.

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According to the defence, the bodyguard tried to restrain him as the confrontation intensified.

Ombeta further claimed the youth also attempted to interfere with the moving vehicle.

"He also tried to stop the motor vehicle from proceeding by trying to get hold of the steering wheel," he said.

The driver eventually stopped after concluding it had become unsafe to continue driving, Ombeta added.

The late Cecil Ouma

Bodyguard allegedly dragged from vehicle

According to the defence, the confrontation continued after the vehicle stopped.

Ombeta claimed other youths caught up with the vehicle, pulled open the door and dragged the bodyguard outside.

He alleged the officer was pulled to the ground while stones were being thrown.

"The door was yanked open from the outside... pulling him out by force... some of the youths now started pulling him," Ombeta told reporters.

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Defence says officer fired while fearing for his life

The lawyer maintained that the officer believed both his own life and that of the Principal Secretary were under threat.

He said the bodyguard discharged several rounds while on the ground.

"What else could he have done? His life is in danger," Ombeta said.

He added that one of the bullets fatally struck Ouma.

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The defence also argued that the trajectory of the bullet supported its claim that the officer fired while lying on the ground after being pulled from the vehicle.

Officer reported incident, lawyer says

Ombeta said the officer immediately went to Pangani Police Station to report the incident after leaving the scene.

"He himself went and rushed to the police station... showing that this person is a person who had good faith," he said.

The lawyer argued that remaining at the scene would have placed the officer in greater danger.

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Investigations continue

The defence said investigators have completed preliminary inquiries but are awaiting guidance from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions before deciding whether to charge the officer.

Youth PS Fikirini Jacobs

Ombeta told the court that his client had been released on bond after investigators indicated they required more time to complete the case.

He maintained that, based on the defence's account, "what the officer did was necessary at that particular moment."

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