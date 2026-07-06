Kenya Airways explains why Its New York flight turned back: How the crew handled mid-air glitch

According to the airline, KQ002D, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, experienced a flight control spoiler malfunction while flying over Chad. Following this malfunction, Kenya Airways initiated a precautionary turn-back in accordance with international aviation safety procedures, returning to Nairobi.

A Kenya Airways flight headed to New York was turned back on Sunday after it encountered a malfunction.

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Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) has cleared the air on why a flight bound for New York was forced to return to Nairobi on the night of July 5.

File image of a Kenya Airways plane

According to the airline, KQ002D, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, experienced a flight control spoiler malfunction while flying over Chad.

Following this malfunction, Kenya Airways initiated a precautionary turn-back in accordance with international aviation safety procedures, returning to Nairobi.

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Further, the KQ notice stated that the Flight KQ 002D was operating from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

“Kenya Airways PLC (KQ) confirms that on 5 July 2026, at around 19: 50 hrs, flight KQ 002D from Nairobi to New York experienced a flight control spoiler malfunction while flying over Chad. For the safety of our guests and crew onboard, the crew followed precautionary safety checks. It elected to return to Nairobi for further evaluation by our teams,” the KQ customer update notice dated July 6 read.

KQ stated that spoiler malfunctions are rare but do occur from time to time and may increase drag and fuel consumption.

According to the company, the pilots are trained to a high level of proficiency to handle such incidents and ensure safe turnbacks by following the set safety procedures.

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“Spoiler malfunctions are rare but can occur, and they cause increased drag and fuel consumption,” KQ explained.

According to KQ, the aircraft, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, landed safely in Nairobi shortly after midnight, with no injuries reported among those on board.

Further, KQ explained that the aircraft landed safely on July 6 at 00:30 hrs and apologized for any inconvenience arising from the flight delay.

However, the aviation company has affirmed that the safety of the crew and their customers will always remain their priority.

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In addition to affirming the maintenance of security for the crew and passengers, the company has noted that it will be assisting the customers with their travel itinerary on the next available flight with the agency.

The affected service operates on Kenya Airways’ flagship Nairobi–New York route, which is one of the carrier’s most international connections, according to the company.

Nairobi-New York direct service was launched in October 2018, making Kenya Airways the first airline to offer nonstop flights between East Africa and the United States.

Before the introduction of the direct flight, travelers between Kenya and the United States usually relied on connections through Europe or the Middle East.

According to Kenya Airways, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, designed for operations, including flights to New York, London, Paris, and long-haul routes, primarily serves the route.

The aircraft has a passenger capacity of up to 234 passengers in Kenya Airways’ configuration, comprising 30 seats in Premier World (Business Class) and 204 seats in Economy Class.

Additional features include programmable LED cabin lighting designed to reduce jet lag, larger overhead storage bins, wider cabin spaces, and advanced air filtration systems that improve onboard air quality.

Passengers boarding a Kenya Airways flight