Numbers behind Dr. Ben Kajwang's best-performing CEO award

Chief Executive Officer of the College of Insurance, Dr. Ben Kajwang named Best-Performing CEO at the 2026 BOBEA Leadership Awards

Chief Executive Officer of the College of Insurance, Dr. Ben Kajwang named Best-Performing CEO at the 2026 BOBEA Leadership Awards

The award recognises leadership, innovation and institutional excellence, but it is the numbers behind his tenure that illustrate why he stood out.

When Dr. Ben Kajwang was named Best-Performing CEO at the 2026 BOBEA Leadership Awards, the recognition reflected far more than personal achievement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It acknowledged years of measurable impact that have transformed insurance education in Kenya while strengthening professional development across Africa.

As Chief Executive Officer of the College of Insurance, Dr. Kajwang has overseen initiatives that have reached thousands of professionals, modernised industry training and positioned the institution among Africa's leading centres for insurance, risk management and financial services education.

The award recognises leadership, innovation and institutional excellence, but it is the numbers behind his tenure that illustrate why he stood out.

Training professionals across all 47 counties

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the defining achievements under Dr. Kajwang's leadership has been expanding access to insurance education nationwide.

Through the Executive Certificate of Proficiency in Insurance (ECOP), more than 5,500 participants have completed professional training in programmes delivered across all 47 counties.

Chief Executive Officer of the College of Insurance, Dr. Ben Kajwang named Best-Performing CEO at the 2026 BOBEA Leadership Awards

The initiative has helped strengthen insurance knowledge and professional standards beyond major urban centres, creating opportunities for practitioners throughout the country.

The nationwide rollout has become one of the College of Insurance's flagship capacity-building programmes, contributing to a more skilled insurance workforce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Building stronger governance in the pensions sector

The impact extends beyond insurance.

Under Dr. Kajwang's stewardship, the Pensions Trustee Development Programme has trained more than 8,500 trustees, equipping them with knowledge in governance, compliance and retirement benefits management.

The programme has strengthened decision-making within pension schemes by improving trustees' understanding of their responsibilities, reinforcing good governance across the sector.

Equipping frontline officers with insurance knowledge

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another initiative that contributed to the CEO's recognition is the Traffic Police Insurance Training Programme.

More than 1,500 traffic police officers have received insurance training aimed at improving public awareness and compliance with insurance regulations.

The programme demonstrates how insurance education can extend beyond industry professionals to public institutions that interact with motorists every day.

Expanding knowledge through research and publications

Beyond professional training, Dr. Kajwang has also championed knowledge creation.

During his leadership, the College of Insurance has overseen the publication of more than 25 learning materials used by students pursuing insurance and risk management qualifications.

His own academic contribution is equally extensive. He has authored nine books and published more than 70 academic and professional papers covering insurance, leadership, governance, strategic management and institutional transformation.

The combination of research, publications and practical industry experience has helped bridge the gap between academic learning and the evolving needs of the insurance sector.

Transforming an institution

The award also reflects the transformation of the College of Insurance itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer of the College of Insurance, Dr. Ben Kajwang named Best-Performing CEO at the 2026 BOBEA Leadership Awards

Under Dr. Kajwang's leadership, the institution has modernised its curriculum to address emerging risks, digital transformation and future-ready professional skills.

He also spearheaded the development of The Edge Hotel and Convention Centre, a five-star facility that has expanded the College's capacity to host regional and international conferences.

The venue gained continental recognition after hosting the 48th African Insurance Organisation Conference and General Assembly, reinforcing Kenya's growing reputation as a hub for insurance dialogue and professional collaboration.

Recognition built on measurable impact

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dr. Kajwang's influence extends beyond Kenya through curriculum development and certification programmes in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, Malawi and across the East African Community.

He has also served as President of the African Insurance Organisation and chaired the Association of Insurance Trainers and Educators in Africa, helping shape insurance education standards across the continent.