Renowned Kenyan Journalist Muliro Telewa dies: Find out the cause of death

Telewa began his professional journalism journey at the government-owned Kenya News Agency (KNA), where he gained experience in news gathering, reporting and public affairs coverage.

Veteran Kenyan journalist Muliro Telewa has died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Nakuru, at the age of 68

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According to his family members, Telewa had been living with kidney failure for some time, but the condition had remained manageable.

Telewa's sister told the media that the deceased developed a severe cough on Sunday evening and was rushed to hospital, where he passed away on Monday morning.

Veteran Kenyan journalist Muliro Telewa

Muliro Telewa hailed from Western Kenya and was raised by parents who both worked as prison officers.

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His death comes a day before the country marks another anniversary of the historic Saba Saba protests, a movement whose events he extensively covered during his journalism career.

Telewa’s Career

Telewa’s journalism career spanned several decades where he worked for some of the most influential media organisations in Kenya and internationally.

Veteran Kenyan journalist Muliro Telewa

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Telewa began his professional journalism journey at the government-owned Kenya News Agency (KNA), where he gained experience in news gathering, reporting and public affairs coverage.

He later joined Nation Media Group, one of East Africa’s largest media houses.

During this period, he covered major national events and sharpened his reputation as a field reporter.

He was among journalists who reported on Kenya’s turbulent political period in the 1990s, including the pro-democracy movement and related unrest.

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Telewa subsequently moved to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), where he spent the most time of his career.

A BBC Swahili profile indicated that he worked with the broadcaster for about 25 years.

At the BBC, he became one of the veteran voices of BBC Swahili and worked alongside some of Kenya’s most respected journalists.

He was known for his commitment to factual and accurate journalism, values he publicly said were central to the BBC’s work.

He later built a distinguished career with the BBC, where he worked alongside some of Kenya’s most respected journalists before retiring.

After his retirement, Telewa settled in Nakuru and ventured into private business.