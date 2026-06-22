Veteran journalist Waweru Wa Nyambura exits Royal Media Services: See reason

Waweru featured the Nyandarua Senator John Methu as his guest on the Kiririmbi show. It is at the end of the show that Waweru announced his exit.

Waweru Wa Nyambura, a veteran Royal Media Services journalist exits Inooro TV station after serving for a period of 10 years,6 months and 27 days.

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Waweru appreciates all his supporters, viewers, and followers for always rooting for him and supporting him throughout his entire journalism journey at Royal Media Services.

Most especially children, whom he says made his name known to parents since most would imitate how he reports and anchors news on TV.

‘’After 10 years, 6 months and 27 days at Royal Media Services, Today I have completed my work most especially in matters of news anchoring and news reporting. I appreciate everyone for their unwavering support they have offered me throughout my journey.’’ Waweru said, during his final show hosting of the Kiririmbi show on Inooro Tv.

Waweru featured the Nyandarua Senator John Methu as his guest on the Kiririmbi show. It is at the end of the show that Waweru announced his exit.

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About Waweru Wa Nyambura

The journalist’s full name is Paul Waweru Wa Nyambura but he is popularly known as Waweru Wa Nyambura.

Waweru was born in Laikipia County and attended Tigoni Secondary School in Central, Kenya.

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Waweru has a Bachelors of Science (BS) in Communication and Journalism and a Diploma in Business Management from Moi University.

In addition,He also holds a Master of Arts in Development Communication from Daystar University.

Waweru’s career at Royal Media Services, Inooro Tv

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Waweru was a radio host at the Kenya Broadcasting corporation (KBC), where he served from January 2012 to July 2016.

Between November 2016 and June 2026, Waweru served as a news Editor at Inooro TV. He has also served as the head of Communication for the Youth Arts Development and Entrepreneurship Network (YADEN) from January 2017 to December 2021.

Beyond the anchor’s desk, Waweru established himself as one of the finest journalists in vernacular media. His depth of reporting earned him widespread industry recognition.

Waweru’s journalistic prowess saw him win multiple awards. Like the Annual Journalism Excellence Awards (AJEA) in the Development and Public Affairs Reporting category.

He also clinched the prestigious Best Investigative Award at AJEA for exposing massive societal and public interest issues, famously noting during his win that it was a victory "for all journalists who work in the vernacular media stations."

Waweru Wa Nyambura, a news anchor at Inooro TV, Royal Media Services.

Throughout his decade at RMS, Waweru seamlessly transitioned between television and radio, frequently lending his voice and expertise to sister station Inooro FM.

Waweru has also honoured Geoffrey Macharia Mugo and Francis Gachuri who held his hand as he was beginning his journalistic journey. Waweru has termed them as his pillar.

As Waweru waves a goodbye to Inooro TV, he has made special appreciation to Lincoln Muriuki Njogu, who is the Head of News at Inooro TV for trusting and believing in his abilities.

The exit of Waweru from Inooro TV does not mean the dead end of the Kiririmbi show since Waweru passed over the mantle to his colleague Muriuki Wa Muchoki, who is a news anchor at Inooro TV, Royal Media Services.

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