Hidden roof designs use raised parapet walls to conceal a sloped or flat roofing system from the outside view (Image: Files)

Hidden roof designs use raised parapet walls to conceal a sloped or flat roofing system from the outside view (Image: Files)

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Flat roof vs hidden roof in Kenya: Differences, benefits and problems in the house designs

Flat and hidden roofs are increasingly common in Kenya's modern homes. While they can look similar from outside, the two designs differ in construction, drainage, maintenance and cost.

Modern Kenyan homes are increasingly moving away from the traditional visible pitched roof.

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Flat roofs and concealed, or hidden, roofs are now common features in new residential designs.

The two are often confused because both can give a house the clean, box-shaped appearance popular in contemporary architecture.

But structurally, they are different.

Flat roof designs have become a staple of contemporary architecture, offering clean lines, minimalist aesthetics, and the versatility to utilize the rooftop as a functional terrace or green space (Image: Files)

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Flat Means Low-Slope, Not Level

A flat roof is designed with a very shallow slope to allow water to drain.

It may use a reinforced concrete slab or another low-slope roofing system.

Kenya's National Building Code 2024 requires a nominally flat boarded or concrete roof to have a minimum fall of 1:50, together with an impervious surface.

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The Code also provides requirements for waterproofing and roof drainage.

The design can provide additional usable roof space, including areas for solar equipment or terraces where the structure has been designed to carry the required loads.

The Roof Behind the Wall

A hidden roof takes a different approach.

A conventional sloping roof is constructed behind a raised parapet wall, concealing the roofing material from view.

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From outside, the house can look almost identical to a flat-roof building.

Underneath, however, the roof has a slope that helps move rainwater towards gutters or drainage points.

This is one reason the design has become attractive to homeowners seeking a contemporary appearance without necessarily using a completely flat roof.

Rainwater Is the Real Test

For both designs, drainage is critical.

A pitched hidden roof can direct water down its slope, but the gutters and outlets may be concealed behind the parapet.

A flat roof depends on its shallow fall and carefully positioned drainage outlets.

The National Building Code requires buildings to manage roof water and provides for rainwater harvesting.

It also sets requirements for waterproofing and flashing around roof-wall junctions.

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Poor drainage can lead to standing water, leaks and damage to ceilings and walls.

Hidden Roof Designs use a raised parapet wall around the perimeter of the building, the actual roof system - whether mono-pitched, gabled, or flat - to completely concealed from ground-level elevation view (Image: Files)

Where Flat Roofs Can Go Wrong

The biggest risks are inadequate slope, poor waterproofing, blocked drainage outlets and cracking around roof penetrations or junctions.

A concrete slab therefore isn't automatically a finished flat roof.

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Its structural design, waterproofing, drainage and surface finish all have to be considered together.

Maintenance is equally important because even a properly constructed system can develop problems if drainage outlets are neglected.

Hidden Doesn't Mean Maintenance-Free

The concealed roof has its own weakness: some of its most important components are difficult to see.

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Blocked gutters, damaged flashing or failed waterproofing behind a parapet may remain unnoticed until water begins entering the building.

The parapet-to-roof junction therefore needs particularly careful detailing.

The Building Code specifically addresses waterproofing and flashing at these points.

So, Which Should You Choose?

Neither design is automatically better.

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A properly engineered flat roof can offer a modern appearance and usable roof space, but requires reliable waterproofing and drainage.

A hidden roof can provide the same contemporary exterior while retaining a pitched roof underneath, but concealed gutters and parapets need careful construction and inspection.

For a homeowner, the important question isn't simply "Which roof looks better?"

It is "How will this roof drain, how will it be waterproofed, and how will I maintain it?"