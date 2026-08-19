Helicopter reportedly crashes near Mt Ololokwe, bursts into flames

Helicopter crashes near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu

A helicopter has reportedly crashed near Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County, prompting an emergency response in the area.

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The aircraft is said to have come down near Kirish on Wednesday morning, August 19, with eyewitnesses reporting a large plume of smoke and fire at the suspected crash site.

Local residents and emergency teams are reportedly responding to the scene as efforts to establish what happened continue.

The circumstances of the crash remained unclear by the time of publication. There is also no confirmed information on the type or registration of the helicopter, the number of people who were aboard, or whether there are casualties.

Additionally, authorities had not, at the time of publication, publicly confirmed details of the incident.

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Mount Ololokwe in Samburu County (Image: The Expat Mummy)

More details are expected as emergency responders reach the site and authorities establish the status of those aboard.

Tourist destination

The location of the reported crash is near Mount Ololokwe, a prominent landmark in Samburu that attracts tourists. Preliminary reports indicates that seven tourists were aboard the helicopter when it went down

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According to multiple local reports as reported by Armistice Security Consult International (ASCI), the aircraft involved in the incident was based at Loisaba and had picked up clients from Suiyan. The clients are said to have been booked through End Beyond Safaris.

"Smoke and fire have been reported at the scene. Locals and rescue teams (including reports of Nkurei warriors and other responders) are moving toward the site. A second helicopter (Tropic Air) has been reported on location," the security intelligence and risk advisory firm said in its incident summary.

"Details remain preliminary. No official confirmation of the number of people on board, their identities, or casualty status has been issued at this stage."

The reported crash is among notable aviation incidents in Kenya that have occurred in 2026, including a fatal helicopter crash in Nandi County and a runway excursion at Nairobi's Wilson Airport.

Emurua Dikirr MP dies in chopper crash

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On February 28, a fatal helicopter crash in Nandi County claimed the lives of all six people including the late former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno who were aboard an Airbus H125 helicopter, registration 5Y-DSB.

The aircraft was travelling from Endebess towards Mosoriot when it encountered heavy mist, rain and poor weather conditions.

The pilot reportedly made a precautionary stop before attempting to resume the flight. Shortly after take-off, the helicopter lost stability, clipped trees and crashed in the Chepkiep area of Mosop Sub-County before bursting into flames.

Among those killed was former Emurua Dikirr MP Johana Ng'eno, alongside pilot George Were and four other passengers and aides.

The incident prompted an investigation by aviation authorities, with the wreckage subsequently transferred to Nairobi for forensic and metallurgical analysis to help establish the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Weeks later, on March 20, a de Havilland Canada DHC-8 operated by Safarilink/ALS was involved in a runway excursion at Nairobi's Wilson Airport.