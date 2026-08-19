KNCHR lists 8 political violence incidents reported across Kenya since June

Police officers at the 'Linda Mwananchi' tour in Kitengela

Police officers at the 'Linda Mwananchi' tour in Kitengela

According to the commission, armed men stormed the forum, assaulted participants and damaged property.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has raised concern over what it describes as an increase in political intolerance, violence and intimidation across the country.

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In a press statement dated August 18, 2026, the commission documented eight incidents linked to political activities between June and August, involving rallies, political convoys, public participation forums, journalists, human rights defenders and ordinary citizens.

The incidents were reported in different parts of the country, pointing to a pattern that KNCHR says requires urgent action.

June 12 incident in Nairobi

The earliest incident highlighted by KNCHR occurred on June 12 during a public participation forum on the 2026/27 national budget at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

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According to the commission, armed men stormed the forum, assaulted participants and damaged property.

The incident raised concerns about the safety of public spaces where Kenyans exercise their constitutional right to participate in government processes.

July violence spreads to Kisii and beyond

On July 3, KNCHR recorded a fatal attack during a political rally in Keumbu, Kisii County.

A week later, on July 11, the commission reported an attack on a political convoy near Gilgil.

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The following day, July 12, political activities in Kisumu and Nyahururu were disrupted. KNCHR also reported an attack on a church service at St Stephen's Cathedral in Kisumu, which resulted in a loss of life.

The incidents showed that political tensions were increasingly spilling beyond conventional campaign rallies and into other public spaces.

Journalists targeted in Kimilili

On July 23, journalists covering a political event in Kimilili, Bungoma County, were attacked, according to KNCHR.

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The commission said a journalist from Mt Elgon TV was seriously injured during the incident.

The attack has added to concerns about the safety of journalists covering increasingly tense political events, particularly as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ol Kalou violence raises fresh concerns

KNCHR also cited violence reported in Ol Kalou, Nyandarua County, during the period leading to the by-election in July.

The commission described the violence as unprecedented and referred to its earlier analysis of the human rights situation surrounding the Ol Kalou Constituency by-election.

The incident forms part of a wider concern over the use of violence and intimidation during electoral processes.

August brings more reported attacks

On August 12, advocates and human rights defenders associated with VOCAL Africa and partner organisations were reportedly attacked and dispersed outside the Mombasa County Assembly while presenting a memorandum on the implementation of the Mombasa County Youth Policy.

Two days later, violence was reported in Nakuru Town West during a political convoy.

Siaya Governor James Orengo addresses the crowd during a Linda Mwananchi rally in Nakuru, April 19, 2026

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The latest incidents came on August 16 in Homa Bay, where KNCHR said a police officer and a civilian were reportedly killed during political-related violence.

The commission also cited reports of attacks on political convoys in Mulot, Bomet County, and disturbances in Salgaa during the same period.

KNCHR calls for action

KNCHR said the incidents reflect growing concerns over intimidation, destruction of property, obstruction of movement and attacks against journalists and people participating in political activities.

The commission has called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to investigate reported cases, including the alleged involvement of organisers and financiers of political violence.

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It has also urged political leaders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric and warned that language encouraging hostility or violence can be interpreted literally by supporters.