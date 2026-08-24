Sakaja explains new Nairobi film charges and how much content creators will pay

Sakaja clarifies film charges and explains what type of content creators are targeted by the Nairobi City County Finance Act 2026

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has clarified the activities covered by new film and content production charges introduced under the Nairobi City County Finance Act, 2026, following concerns over the fees listed for filming and content production in the city.

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Sakaja in a statement on Monday, August 24, said the charges were not intended to apply to ordinary social media content creators, influencers or young people producing everyday digital content.

“These charges were never intended to target ordinary content creators, influencers or young people creating digital content. Our intention is to regulate professional and commercial film productions that require significant use of public spaces and infrastructure,” the Nairobi Governor said.

The clarification comes as the Finance Act introduces several charges under the Tourism Levy and Entertainment Tax schedule covering film, media and content production.

Dancers shooting content in Nairobi CBD

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New charges in the Nairobi Finance Act 2026

According to the Governor, the county's distinction is between ordinary digital content creation and commercial productions involving larger crews, specialised equipment and extensive use of public infrastructure.

“There is a clear difference between a content creator shooting a video for social media and a large film production arriving with a crew, equipment, vehicles and requiring the temporary closure or controlled use of a road. That is who we are targetting,” he added.

The charges listed in the Finance Act include Sh8,000 per shooting for local commercial filming, while external commercial filming attracts Sh50,000 per shooting.

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Religious or private filming is listed at Sh8,000, while music video production attracts a Sh10,000 charge.

The Act also provides for an annual Sh40,000 charge for content creation studios.

Professional productions

Sakaja said the county's intention was to establish a framework for professional productions that make significant use of public spaces while continuing to support Nairobi's creative sector.

He said the creative industry remains an important source of livelihoods and a platform through which Nairobi can be promoted to local and international audiences.

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“Since we came into office, we have deliberately created space for filmmakers and content creators to work freely in Nairobi because we recognise the creative sector as both a source of livelihoods and a powerful way of marketing our city to the world. We will not introduce measures that stifle that creativity,” Sakaja said.

The Governor said his administration has sought to provide an environment where filmmakers and content creators can operate while ensuring that larger filming activities involving public infrastructure are organised.

He added that the county remains committed to supporting Nairobi's creative economy while establishing a framework for commercial productions requiring extensive use of public spaces and county facilities.

Sakaja reiterated that the objective was to distinguish between everyday digital content creation and professional productions requiring substantial use of public infrastructure.

New charges also cover noise-related activities

The film charges form part of a wider set of fees contained in Nairobi City County's 2026 Finance Act covering activities taking place in public and private spaces across the capital.

The Finance Act also introduces new charges for activities involving noise, including weddings, church events, roadshows, construction work and other gatherings.

Weddings held in residential areas attract a Sh20,000 noise permit, while weddings held in gardens are charged KSh10,000 per event.

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Roadshows attract charges depending on the vehicle used, with a saloon car charged Sh10,000, a minivan Sh30,000, and a 24-wheel truck or canter Sh50,000.

Construction activities involving excavation, demolition, drilling and other specified noisy works attract a Sh20,000 permit.

Churches and mosques are required to pay an annual Noise Emission Control Permit of Sh5,000.

The county has also set a Sh100,000 fee for short-term night events.

Clubs are subject to annual fees based on their capacity, with charges ranging from Sh20,000 to Sh100,000.

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