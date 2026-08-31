KRA integrates eTIMS with IFMIS in new govt supplier invoice system - what it means

KRA, Treasury integrate eTIMS with IFMIS in new government supplier invoice system

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the successful implementation of an integration between the Electronic Tax Invoice Management System (eTIMS) and the Integrated Financial Management Information System (IFMIS).

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In a notice dated AUgust 31, 2026, KRA said the implementation in collaboration with the National Treasury brings government supplier invoicing and tax verification into a connected digital process.

Under the new arrangement, suppliers doing business with government entities will be required to generate valid eTIMS invoices before submitting them for payment processing through IFMIS.

"The integration marks a significant milestone in the Government's Digital Transformation Agenda. The integration will promote greater transparency and accountability in Government transactions, support efficient and seamless financial processes across Government entities and enhance tax compliance through automated validation of tax invoices," the notice reads.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Commissioner General Adan Abdulla Mohammed. (Image: KRA)

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What government suppliers need to do

KRA has directed suppliers to generate valid eTIMS invoices for all supplies before submitting invoices through IFMIS for payment processing.

The information contained in invoices submitted to government entities must also correspond precisely with the invoices generated and recorded in eTIMS.

Suppliers have further been advised to regularly check their tax compliance status and ensure that their tax records and information are accurate and up to date.

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Those requiring assistance with eTIMS onboarding, invoice generation or related matters can seek support through KRA's available channels.

The authority and the National Treasury said sensitisation programmes, technical support and guidance will continue during the implementation and transition period.

How eTIMS and IFMIS fit into government payments

eTIMS is KRA's electronic tax invoicing system, which provides businesses with different options for generating and managing electronic tax invoices.

KRA says all persons engaged in business are required to onboard eTIMS and issue electronic tax invoices.

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The system can be accessed through several solutions, including the online portal, eTIMS Client, eTIMS Lite and system-to-system integration.

Businesses with automated invoicing systems can connect their systems to eTIMS through either an Online Sales Control Unit (OSCU) or Virtual Sales Control Unit (VSCU).

IFMIS, meanwhile, is the government's enterprise resource planning system used at both national and county levels.

The National Treasury says it supports areas including budgeting, procurement, financial reporting and the government payment process, with the broader objective of strengthening accountability and transparency in public financial management.

The Treasury's IFMIS system already provides for government supplier registration, with supplier information verified and recorded through the system.

A supplier seeking to conduct business with government must be registered as a government supplier in IFMIS.

The two systems have also previously been connected in other areas. According to the National Treasury, the existing IFMIS-KRA integration has enabled automated generation of withholding certificates for suppliers at national and county levels and their posting in suppliers' ledgers.

What the new integration changes

The integration brings the electronic tax invoice into the government payment process, meaning the invoice submitted by a supplier through IFMIS will have to correspond with the invoice generated and recorded through eTIMS.

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KRA says the automated validation of tax invoices will support tax compliance while the wider integration is expected to make government financial processes more seamless.

For businesses that already use automated invoicing systems, KRA provides system-to-system integration options through OSCU and VSCU.

The authority says taxpayers can either undertake self-integration or use KRA-certified third-party integrators.