Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian business magnate, industrialist, and Africa's richest person - the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa (Image: Files)

Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian business magnate, industrialist, and Africa's richest person - the founder, chairman, and CEO of the Dangote Group, the largest industrial conglomerate in West Africa (Image: Files)

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Dangote’s Lamu Refinery could change Kenya’s place in East Africa

Rwanda’s interest in taking a stake in Dangote’s proposed Lamu refinery is the latest sign that the project could become much bigger than a Kenyan energy investment. At full scale, it could reshape how fuel moves across East and Central Africa - and give Lamu a new strategic role.

For years, Lamu Port has existed more as a promise than a regional economic powerhouse.

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That could be about to change.

Nigerian industrialist Aliko Dangote plans to build a refinery at Lamu with a projected capacity of 700,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

The project is currently estimated at about $16–17 billion, with groundbreaking expected later this year.

Dangote Industries says engineering and site preparation are already underway.

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But the most revealing development is happening beyond Kenya's borders.

The proposed Dangote Oil Refinery in Lamu is reportedly set for launch on 26th October, potentially positioning Kenya as East Africa’s leading petroleum hub (Image: Files)

Rwanda push for a piece

Rwanda has confirmed that it is in preliminary discussions with Dangote over taking a stake in the refinery.

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President Paul Kagame said Kigali would be “very happy” to participate, although he stressed that discussions were still at an early stage.

Kenya has been offered a 10% stake worth approximately $500 million, while Ethiopia and Rwanda could take part in a wider regional allocation of up to 30%.

That matters because Rwanda is not simply looking for somewhere to buy fuel.

It is actively diversifying how fuel reaches the country.

In June, Rwanda signed agreements with Kenya allowing it to source bulk petroleum independently while using Kenya's pipeline and storage infrastructure.

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At the same time, Kigali has also been developing a separate supply arrangement through Tanzania's Tanga Port.

Rwanda is effectively keeping both corridors open.

And that is where Lamu becomes strategically interesting.

Lamu is about more than a refinery

The proposed refinery sits beside a deep-water port that forms the maritime anchor of the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport Corridor, or LAPSSET.

KPA says Lamu's first three berths are already operational, with the port designed eventually to have 23 berths handling containers, conventional cargo and petroleum products.

A major refinery gives that infrastructure something it has long lacked: an enormous industrial customer with a reason to move large volumes through the corridor.

Kenya's own energy position explains the attraction.

The country imports virtually all of its petroleum requirements, while domestic petroleum demand reached about 5.7 million tonnes in 2025.

Petroleum imports were worth about Sh528.8 billion that year.

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A refinery on this scale would therefore do more than replace some imported fuel. Its capacity is large enough to require a regional and export market.

That is the real Lamu bet.

An architectural impression of the proposed Aqua City - a modern coastal city linked to Lamu Port (Image: Files)

Kenya could become the supplier, not just the importer

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Dangote's model in Nigeria offers a glimpse of what that could look like.

His Lagos refinery, which began operations in 2024, has already moved beyond supplying Nigeria and has exported petroleum products to markets including Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon, Tanzania, Ghana and Togo.

The Lamu facility could follow a similar model on the Indian Ocean.

Kenya could receive crude by sea, process it at Lamu and send petrol, diesel, jet fuel and other products north and west through regional transport networks.

That potentially puts Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Ethiopia and parts of the DRC within the commercial logic of the project.

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Kenya's government is already pitching the refinery as a regional facility rather than one serving only the domestic market.

Lamu Port is a multi-billion dollar mega-infrastructure project located in Manda Bay, Lamu County - a world-class deep-water maritime hub - the centerpiece anchor for the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor (Image: Files)

Tanzania is in the race for port supremacy

This is where the project becomes a regional contest.

Tanzania is developing Tanga as another petroleum gateway, with Uganda and Tanzania pursuing infrastructure involving a refinery, storage facilities, pipelines and a marine terminal.

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Rwanda has already signed agreements to use Tanga for bulk petroleum imports.

So East Africa is effectively building competing energy corridors.

Lamu has the port, LAPSSET and Dangote.

Tanga has Uganda's oil connection, existing regional agreements and Tanzania's own corridor ambitions.

The winner will not simply be whoever builds the biggest refinery.

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It will be whichever corridor can move fuel most efficiently into the region's landlocked markets.

The prize - and the risk - for Kenya

For Nairobi, the upside is enormous.

A successful refinery could generate industrial activity around Lamu, increase port traffic, create demand for logistics and storage, deepen regional trade and give Kenya greater influence over one of the region's most important commodities.

But the project is still a proposal, and its economics must work.

Dangote is expected to finance much of the investment through debt, shareholders' funds and capital-market financing.

The company has also revised the projected cost downward after applying lessons from its Lagos refinery.

There are environmental and community concerns too.

Lamu residents and activists have demanded stronger guarantees on land, livelihoods, jobs, public participation and environmental protection.

That leaves Kenya with a huge opportunity - but also a project that must actually be delivered, connected to the hinterland and accepted by the communities hosting it.

Because Dangote's Lamu bet is ultimately not just about refining oil.