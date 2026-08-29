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Tree planting, trails and taps: Inside Whitecap's push for responsible adventure

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 10:40 - 29 August 2026
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Many people's relationship with the outdoors is changing. Where a weekend used to mean a lie-in and a lazy brunch, more Kenyans are lacing up their boots, driving out past the city limits, and trading traffic for tree cover.

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Somewhere along the Kimende road, in the quiet, moss-thick expanse of Gatemaiyu Forest, that shift is about to get its own stage. 

And its own soundtrack of birdsong, boots on dirt, and clinking bottles at sundown, thanks to Whitecap's new Adventure Circuit.

A forest, not a function room

Choosing Gatemaiyu over a hotel garden feels deliberate. The forest sits on the edge of the Aberdare ranges, with trails that wind through indigenous canopy that's been standing long before anyone thought to brand an adventure circuit.

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That's the point. Whitecap didn't build this event around a venue, they built it around a place worth protecting. That's why the day opens not with a toast, but with a hike and a tree planted in the ground.

Earning it, one trail at a time

Participants won't just show up and wander. They'll choose from two routes  8km, or 11km,  split into two teams identified by Whitecap-branded bandanas, and move through a series of adventure milestones along the way.

Collect five or more ‘Explorer Bands’ and you walk away with the full Whitecap Adventure Badge, a small, earned reward rather than something handed out for free.

It's a structure that says something about where Kenya's outdoor culture is headed. People don't just want to show up to an experience anymore, they want to complete one.

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Where sustainability meets a cold one

By the time the sun starts dipping behind the ridge, the day shifts gears. Open-fire cooking, hanging meats, live coal roasting, and a round of ice-cold Whitecap to go with it.

This is where the sustainability story quietly comes together. Whitecap has built its identity around Kenyan ingredients and no added sugar, and spending the morning planting trees, instead of just talking about it, makes that identity feel real rather than rehearsed.

Whitecap sums up the day simply, adventure-led moments that bring people together for a good time and real connection. 

Walk the trail, plant a tree, share a meal by the fire, and end the day with a cold Whitecap in hand, that's the whole idea.

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